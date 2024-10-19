High School Soccer Scores – Friday October 18

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 18th.

Girl's Scores

Ashland 3 Washburn 0

Belfast 6 Nokomis 2

Camden Hills 9 Lewiston 0

Dexter 3 GSA 2

Edward Little 6 Oxford Hills 1

Ellsworth 8 Caribou 0

Fort Fairfield 5 Easton 0

Greenville 2 Penobscot Valley 1

Hall-Dale 0 Greely 0

Hampden Academy 4 Messalonskee 0

Lake Region 1 Leavitt 0

Morse 2 Medomak Valley 1

Oak Hill 5 Lisbon 0

Old Town 3 MDI 1

Rangeley 3 Dirigo 0

Winslow 5 Waterville 2

Boy's Scores

Bangor Christian 7 Narragauagus 1

Calais 4 Piscataquis 3

Camden Hills 1 Lewiston 0

Falmouth 8 Sanford 0

Fort Fairfield 2 Easton 0

Kennebunk 2 Thornton Academy 1

Machias 10 Lee Academy 2

Madawaska 9 Katahdin 3

Monmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 0

Mount Ararat 7 Mount Blue 1

Portland 5 Noble 0

Rangeley 9 Dirigo 1

Sumner 3 Jonesport Beals 1

Waynflete 7 Sacopee Valley 0

