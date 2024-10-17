High School Soccer Scores – October 16

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 16th.

Girl's Scores

Ashland 7 Wisdom 3

Bangor 8 John Bapst 0

Central 9 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn 1

Gorham 2 Cheverus 1

Lincoln Academy 6 Cony 0

Maranacook 3 Monmouth Academy 0

Mount Ararat 7 Carrabec 0

Oak Hill 2 Mountain Valley 2

Presque Isle 1 Caribou 0

Boy's Scores

Ashland 10 East Grand 0

Edward Little 3 Mount Blue 2

Fort Fairfield 6 Washburn 1

GSA 1 MDI 1

Hall-Dale 8 Lisbon 0

Hodgdon 3 Katahdin 2

Hyde 2 Kents Hill 0

John Bapst 5 Bangor 2

Madawaska 2 Easton 1

Maranacook 2 Winthrop 1

Narraguagus 1 Penquis 1

Oak Hill 5 Mountain Valley 0

Orono 8 Old Town 0

Thornton Academy 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Tilton School 5 Hebron Academy 1

To vote for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE. Voting remains open through Thursday night, October 17th at 11:59 p.m.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

Get our free mobile app