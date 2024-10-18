High School Soccer Scores – October 17

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 17th.

Girl's Scores

Buckfield 6 Lisbon 0

Edward Little 3 Mount Blue 1

Ellsworth 0 Brewer 0

Foxcroft Academy 0 MCI 0

Freeport 0 Cape Elizabeth 0

Gardiner 5 Erskine Academy 0

Gorham 5 Deering 1

Greenville 5 Searsport 1

Hodgdon 4 Katahdin 2

Lawrence 4 Nokomis 1

Madison 8 Telstar 0

NYA 3 Traip Academy 2

Oceanside 4 Mount View 0

Old Orchard Beach 2 Richmond 1

Old Town 8 Orono 0

Portland 2 Noble 1

St. Dominic 3 Poland 0

Sanford 1 South Portland 1

Scarborough 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Thornton Academy 1 Falmouth 1

Waynflete 5 Sacopee Valley 0

Westbrook 3 Biddeford 0

Wiscasset 0 Pine Tree Academy 0

Boy's Scores

Bucksport 2 Central 1

Dexter 2 Valley 1

Ellsworth 2 Brewer 0

Fryeburg Academy 1 Wells 1

Gardiner 6 Erskine Academy 0

Gorham 1 Marshwood 0

Greenville 6 Searsport 0

Hampden Academy 5 Hermon 1

Leavitt 3 Lake Region 2

Lincoln Academy 3 Cony 0

Morse 1 Medomak Valley 1

Mount View 2 Oceanside 1

Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1

Pine Tree Academy 6 Wiscasset 0

Presque Isle 4 Caribou 3

Southern Aroostook 9 East Grand 1

Telstar 1 Buckfield 1

Traip Academy 2 NYA 1

Waterville 4 Winslow 1

Waynflete 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Windham 3 South Portland 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

