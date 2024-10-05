High School Soccer Scores – October 4th

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 4th.

Girls' Scores

Buckfield 4 Winthrop 1

Dexter 6 Penobscot Christian 3

Gardiner 2 Mount Abram 1

Lisbon 2 Carrabec 1

Maranacook 3 Fryeburg Academy 0

Medomak Valley 3 Erskine Academy 0

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Monmouth Academy 0

Penquis 2 Greenville 0

Temple 3 Pine Tree Academy 0

Traip Academy 5 Old Orchard Beach 0

Winslow 4 Waterville 0

Boys' Scores

Calais 3 Woodland 0

Deering 3 South Portland 1

Dexter 3 Valley 2

Erskine Academy 1 Cony 1

Falmouth 8 Noble 0

Gorham 2 Westbrook 0

Jonesport Beals 2 Narraguagus 1

Katahdin 3 Wisdom 2

Monmouth Academy 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Temple Academy 1

Waterville 8 Winslow 2

Windham 2 Biddeford 1

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

