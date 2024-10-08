High School Soccer Scores – October 7

High School Soccer Scores &#8211; October 7

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 7th.

Girls' Scores

  • Bangor Christian 9 PCHS 0
  • Dirigo 2 Telstar 1
  • Greely 4 York 0
  • Madison 8 Wiscasset 0
  • Maranacook 6 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Shead 3 Lee Academy 0
  • Sumner 1 Woodland 0
  • Winthrop 3 Lisbon 1

Boys' Scores

  • Buckfield 4 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Cheverus 6 Massabeisic 0
  • Madawaska 6 Katahdin 1
  • Maranacook 2 St. Dominic 1
  • Orono 11 Bucksport 0
  • Telstar 8 Dirigo 0
  • Traip Academy Waynflete 1
  • Washington Academy 7 Narraguagus 0

