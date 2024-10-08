High School Soccer Scores – October 7

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 7th.

Girls' Scores

Bangor Christian 9 PCHS 0

Dirigo 2 Telstar 1

Greely 4 York 0

Madison 8 Wiscasset 0

Maranacook 6 Spruce Mountain 0

Shead 3 Lee Academy 0

Sumner 1 Woodland 0

Winthrop 3 Lisbon 1

Boys' Scores

Buckfield 4 Sacopee Valley 1

Cheverus 6 Massabeisic 0

Madawaska 6 Katahdin 1

Maranacook 2 St. Dominic 1

Orono 11 Bucksport 0

Telstar 8 Dirigo 0

Traip Academy Waynflete 1

Washington Academy 7 Narraguagus 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

Get our free mobile app