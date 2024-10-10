High School Soccer Scores – October 9

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 9th.

Girls' Scores

Brewer 1 Oxford Hills 0

Cape Elizabeth 1 Greely 1

Dexter 4 Penquis 0

Hall-Dale 4 Winthrop 0

Madison 3 Richmond 2

Maranacook 2 Leavitt 1

Monmouth Academy 3 Mountain Valley 1

Mount Ararat 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Oak Hill 3 Lisbon 0

Old Town 1 Presque Isle 0

Penobscot Valley 4 Orono 1

Pine Tree Academy 6 Dirigo 1

Woodland 4 Calais 1

Boys' Scores

Ashland 3 Van Buren 2

Austin Prep 1 Kents Hill 0

Biddeford 5 Noble 0

Brewster Academy 2 Hebron Academy 1

Bucksport 4 Narraguagus 3

Deering 3 Marshwood 2

Gorham 5 Thornton Academy 0

Greely 4 Cape Elizabeth 0

Hall-Dale 8 Buckfield 1

John Bapst 4 Ellsworth 3

Lake Region 1 St. Dominic 0

Leavitt 2 Maranacook 2

Madawaska 2 Wisdom 2

Mount Ararat 9 Lisbon 1

Pine Tree Academy 2 Spruce Mountain 1

Portland 5 Cheverus 0

Rangeley 3 Valley 1

Richmond 4 Oak Hill 1

Scarborough 9 Massabesic 1

Telstar 3 Wiscasset 0

Westbrook 3 Bonny Eagle 2

Windham 2 Falmouth 2

