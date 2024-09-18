High School Soccer Scores – September 17

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 17th.

Girl's Scores

Bonny Eagle 8 Biddeford 0

Bucksport 8 MCI 0

Camden Hills 8 Messalonskee 0

Cheverus 9 Portland 0

Erskine Academy 3 Belfast 0

Fort Kent 3 Caribou 1

Gorham 2 South Portland 1

Gray-New Gloucester 6 Poland 1

Hampden Academy 4 Brunswick 3

Lincoln Academy 5 Leavitt 1

Medomak Valley 2 Gardiner 0

Morse 1 Oceanside 1

Mount Ararat 7 Edward Little 1

Nokomis 1 Mount View 1

Sanford 0 Kennebunk 0

Scarborough 5 Deering 0

Traip Academy 5 St. Dominic 3

Waterville 5 Cony 2

Wells 7 Old Orchard Beach 0

Windham 2 Falmouth 0

Winslow 4 Lawrence 0

Wiscasset 2 Telstar 1

Yarmouth 3 York 0

Boy's Scores

Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0

Caribou 8 Fort Kent 1

Central 3 Penobscot Valley 0

Edward Little 1 Mount Ararat 0

Erskine Academy 5 Belfast 1

Fryeburg Academy 11 Sacopee Valley 0

Gardiner 3 Medomak Valley 2

GSA 3 MDI 2

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Poland 1

Isleboro 7 Searsport 0

Lee Academy 13 Woodland 5

Lewiston 5 Mount Blue 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Leavitt 1

Machias 4 Jonesport-Beals 3

Monmouth Academy 8 Lisbon 0

Morse 2 Oceanside 1

Mount Ararat 3 Oak Hill 1

Mount View 8 Nokomis 0

Orono 10 Old Town 1

Oxford Hills 3 Skowhegan 2

Traip Academy 2 St. Dom's 1

Washington Academy 2 Sumner 1

Waterville 6 Cony 0

Winthrop 2 Maranacook 1

Winslow 2 Lawrence 0

Yarmouth 3 York 0

