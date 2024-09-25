High School Soccer Scores – September 24

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 24th.

Girl's Scores

Bangor 2 Mount Ararat 1

Belfast 6 Mount View 1

Biddeford 4 Noble 3

Bonny Eagle 2 Westbrook 0

Brewer 1 Brunswick 0

Camden Hills 9 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 Fryeburg Academy 1

Dirigo 1 Wiscasset 1

Ellsworth 1 MDI 0

Erskine Academy 4 Lincoln Academy 2

Gardiner 4 Leavitt 0

Greely 2 Yarmouth 0

Hampden Academy 2 Messalonskee 0

Lawrence 3 Nokomis 0

Lisbon 0 Spruce Mountain 0

Morse 2 Medomak Valley 1

North Yarmouth Academy 5 St. Dominic 1

Oceanside 3 Cony 0

Old Orchard Beach 3 Carrabec 0

Poland 1 Lake Region 0

Presque Isle 1 Caribou 0

Scarborough 7 Portland 0

South Portland 2 Kennebunk 2

Temple Academy 4 Greenville 0

Thornton Academy 7 Massabesic 0

Windham 4 Gorham 3

Boy's Scores

Camden Hills 2 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Fryeburg Academy 2

Erskine Academy 3 Lincoln Academy 0

GSA 5 Orono 2

Gray-New Gloucester 4 Wells 0

Greely 1 Yarmouth 0

Hampden Academy 2 Messalonskee 1

Hodgdon 3 Penobscot Valley 1

John Bapst 7 Hermon 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Erskine Academy 0

MCI 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

Medomak Valley 1 Morse 0

Mount Ararat 3 Bangor 1

Mount Blue 5 Skowhegan 0

Mount View 3 Belfast 2

North Yarmouth Academy 3 St. Dominic 1

Sumner 1 Bucksport 0

Valley 1 Greenville 0

Waterville 2 Oceanside 1

Wiscasset 8 Dirigo 0

