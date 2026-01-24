Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores -Friday January 23
Here are the Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 23rd.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 57 Lewiston 38
- Calais 35 Houlton 26
- Camden Hils 63 Brunswick 39
- Central 42 Penquis Valley 24
- Central Aroostook 52 Wisdom 44
- Cheverus 69 Thornton Academy 38
- Dexter 48 Stearns 38
- Dirigo 51 Buckfield 45
- Edward Little 53 Hampden Academy 35
- Ellsworth 54 Belfast 33
- Erskine Academy 45 Medomak Valley 44
- Freeport 37 Lincoln Academy 34
- GSA 49 Sumner 32
- Greely 39 Yarmouth 21
- Katahdin 63 Washburn 8
- Kenneunk 57 Falmouth 37
- Lake Region 44 Cape Elizabeth 34
- Leavitt 44 Oak Hill 23
- Madawaska 59 Fort Fairfield 58
- Madison 72 Telstar 17
- Maranacook 47 Mount View 32
- Mattanawcook Academy 61 Caribou 42
- Mount Aram 63 Richmond 20
- Mount Ararat 62 Messalonskee 28
- NYA 46 Lisbon 44
- Oceanside 72 Morse 33
- Old Orchard Beach 47 Sacopee Valley 9
- Presque Isle 43 MDI 40
- Sanford 78 Deering 51
- Scarborough 50 Bonny Eagle 39
- Shead 46 Lee Academy 31
- Skowhegan 74 Oxford Hills 32
- South Portland 37 Windham 23
- Temple Academy 28 Greenville 16
- Valley 75 Hall-Dale 34
- Wells 52 Waynflete 27
- Westbrook 48 Noble 14
- Winslow 47 Nokomis 42
- York 43 Fryeburg Academy 18
Boys Basketball
- Bangor 69 Lewiston 44
- Camden Hills 55 Brunswick 52
- Central Arookstook 74 Wisdom 31
- Cheverus 48 Thornton Academy 46
- Dirigo 73 Buckfield 52
- Edward Little 55 Hampden Academy 34
- Ellsworth 76 Belfast 33
- Freeport 53 Lincoln Academy 47
- Jonesport-Beals 63 Lee Academy 49
- Katahdin 55 Washburn 50
- Kennebunk 59 Falmouth 48
- Leavitt 72 Oak Hill 54
- Lisbon 59 NYA 42
- Madawaska 56 Fort Fairfield 51
- Madison 70 Telstar 43
- Maranacook 63 Mount View 60
- Massabesic 46 Marshwood 42
- Medomak Valley 78 Erskine Academy 53
- Messalonskee 62 Mount Ararat 46
- Mount Abram 79 Richmond 33
- Mount Blue 42 Brewer 39
- Oceanside 64 Morse 46
- Orono 44 Central 28
- Sacopee Valley 65 Old Orchard Beach 52
- Sanford 70 Deering 57
- Scarborough 66 Bonney Eagle 53
- Skowhegan 65 Oxford Hills 60
- Stearns 53 Piscataquis 41
- Temple Academy 41 Greenville 21
- Valley 58 Hall-Dale 49
- Wells 58 Waynflete 42
- Westbrook 74 Noble 52
- Windham 70 South Portland 64
- Winslow 43 Nokomis 33
- Yarmouth 78 Greely 44
Girls Hockey
- No games reported
Boys Hockey
- Kennebunk/Wells Coop 5 Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 0
Get our free mobile app