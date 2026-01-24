Here are the Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 23rd.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 57 Lewiston 38

Calais 35 Houlton 26

Camden Hils 63 Brunswick 39

Central 42 Penquis Valley 24

Central Aroostook 52 Wisdom 44

Cheverus 69 Thornton Academy 38

Dexter 48 Stearns 38

Dirigo 51 Buckfield 45

Edward Little 53 Hampden Academy 35

Ellsworth 54 Belfast 33

Erskine Academy 45 Medomak Valley 44

Freeport 37 Lincoln Academy 34

GSA 49 Sumner 32

Greely 39 Yarmouth 21

Katahdin 63 Washburn 8

Kenneunk 57 Falmouth 37

Lake Region 44 Cape Elizabeth 34

Leavitt 44 Oak Hill 23

Madawaska 59 Fort Fairfield 58

Madison 72 Telstar 17

Maranacook 47 Mount View 32

Mattanawcook Academy 61 Caribou 42

Mount Aram 63 Richmond 20

Mount Ararat 62 Messalonskee 28

NYA 46 Lisbon 44

Oceanside 72 Morse 33

Old Orchard Beach 47 Sacopee Valley 9

Presque Isle 43 MDI 40

Sanford 78 Deering 51

Scarborough 50 Bonny Eagle 39

Shead 46 Lee Academy 31

Skowhegan 74 Oxford Hills 32

South Portland 37 Windham 23

Temple Academy 28 Greenville 16

Valley 75 Hall-Dale 34

Wells 52 Waynflete 27

Westbrook 48 Noble 14

Winslow 47 Nokomis 42

York 43 Fryeburg Academy 18

Boys Basketball

Bangor 69 Lewiston 44

Camden Hills 55 Brunswick 52

Central Arookstook 74 Wisdom 31

Cheverus 48 Thornton Academy 46

Dirigo 73 Buckfield 52

Edward Little 55 Hampden Academy 34

Ellsworth 76 Belfast 33

Freeport 53 Lincoln Academy 47

Jonesport-Beals 63 Lee Academy 49

Katahdin 55 Washburn 50

Kennebunk 59 Falmouth 48

Leavitt 72 Oak Hill 54

Lisbon 59 NYA 42

Madawaska 56 Fort Fairfield 51

Madison 70 Telstar 43

Maranacook 63 Mount View 60

Massabesic 46 Marshwood 42

Medomak Valley 78 Erskine Academy 53

Messalonskee 62 Mount Ararat 46

Mount Abram 79 Richmond 33

Mount Blue 42 Brewer 39

Oceanside 64 Morse 46

Orono 44 Central 28

Sacopee Valley 65 Old Orchard Beach 52

Sanford 70 Deering 57

Scarborough 66 Bonney Eagle 53

Skowhegan 65 Oxford Hills 60

Stearns 53 Piscataquis 41

Temple Academy 41 Greenville 21

Valley 58 Hall-Dale 49

Wells 58 Waynflete 42

Westbrook 74 Noble 52

Windham 70 South Portland 64

Winslow 43 Nokomis 33

Yarmouth 78 Greely 44

Girls Hockey

No games reported

Boys Hockey

Kennebunk/Wells Coop 5 Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 0