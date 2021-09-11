High School Sports Scores – Friday September 10

The rain and COVID played havoc with the schedule on Friday September 10th, but still quite a few games were able to be played. Here are the scores of games reported to us. To report your score please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

Maranacook 1 - Waterville 1

Orono 2 - Stearns 1 M. Anderson scored 1st for Stearns at 1:56 in the first quarter. Orono tied it up at 11:15 in the 3rd with a goal scored by Lauryn Brown assisted by Laura Kirkpatrick. The winning goal went to freshman Mariah Sharrow scoring her first varsity goal, assisted by Celia Buetens. Orono goalie Abby Deschaine had 9 saves including a scramble where she went to the ground to stop a Stearns corner called as time ran out

Football

Brunswick 28 - Brewer 12

Dexter 36 - Stearns 14

Lawrence 27 - Skowhegan 20

Medomak Valley 8 - MCI 7

Winslow 35 - Hampden Academy 12

Boys Soccer

Easton 2 - Central Aroostook 1

Lee Academy 10 - Central 1

Mt Ararat 6 - Morse 1

Winslow 4 - Belfast 1

Girls Soccer

Bucksport 12 - Orono 2

Mt. Ararat 2 - Morse 0

