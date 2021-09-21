High School Sports Scores Monday September 20

Here are the High School field hockey and boys and girls soccer scores reported to us for Monday, September 20th. To report your score, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

To nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week Contest, please do so HERE

Field Hockey

Belfast 2 Camden Hills 0

Foxcroft Academy 9 Central 0

Gardiner 4 Waterville 0

Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 0

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 7 Calais 0

Greenville 3 Schenck 0

Hampden Academy 0 Skowhegan 0

Searsport 6 Deer Isle Stonington 0

Woodland 7 Shead 2

Girls Soccer