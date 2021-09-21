High School Sports Scores Monday September 20
Here are the High School field hockey and boys and girls soccer scores reported to us for Monday, September 20th. To report your score, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660
To nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week Contest, please do so HERE
Field Hockey
- Belfast 2 Camden Hills 0
- Foxcroft Academy 9 Central 0
- Gardiner 4 Waterville 0
- Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 0
Boys Soccer
- Bucksport 7 Calais 0
- Greenville 3 Schenck 0
- Hampden Academy 0 Skowhegan 0
- Searsport 6 Deer Isle Stonington 0
- Woodland 7 Shead 2
Girls Soccer
- Central 9 Penquis 0
- Orono 2 Dexter 0 Katie Hews scored the first goal for the Riots with an assist from Sydney Ronco. The second goal was an unassisted goal by Julianna Morrison. Goalie Abby Deschaine saved 7 shots. The Riots are now 6-0 on the season.