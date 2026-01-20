Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Monday January 19
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported on Monday, January 19th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 60 Oxford Hills 29
- Bonny Eagle 38 Portland 32
- Bucksport 52 Waterville 26
- Camden Hills 44 Hampden Academy 30
- Caribou 64 Orono 43
- Easton 71 East Grand 25
- Greely 53 Leavitt 17
- Hermon 42 Belfast 34
- Kennebunk 53 Deering 33
- Lewiston 68 Messalonskee
- Machias 73 Shead 30
- Medomak Valley 45 MCI 23
- Morse 46 Waynflete 22
- Mount Abram 42 Monmouth Academy 37
- Mount View 54 Winslow 44
- Mountain Valley 45 Lisbon 22
- Noble 30 Falmouth 22
- Old Orchard Beach 67 Richmond 11
- Penobscot Valley 90 Stearns 36
- Penquis 37 Schenck 35
- Portland 72 Falmouth 39
- Presque Isle 41 Old Town 38
- Sanford 54 Marshwood 26
- Southern Aroostook 68 Van Buren 29
- Vinalhaven 50 Wiscasset 26
- Washington Academy 38 Sumner 30
- Woodland 67 Lee Academy 53
- Yarmouth 44 Freeport 43
Boys Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 64 Deering 48
- Brewer 57 Mount Ararat 38
- Camden Hills 57 Hampden Academy 47
- Cape Elizabeth 69 Traip Academy 46
- Caribou 57 Orono 47
- Cheverus 58 Scarborough 51
- Easton 77 East Grand 30
- Hermon 59 Belfast 44
- Kennebunk 66 Massabesic 24
- Leavitt 61 Greely 42
- Madison 65 Carrabec 30
- Medomak Valley 63 MCI 26
- Messalonskee 50 Lewiston 42
- Morse 64 Waynflete 52
- Mount View 68 Winslow 47
- Old Orchard Beach 54 Richmond 41
- Penquis Valley 47 Lee Academy 37
- Presque Isle 65 Old Town 44
- Sanford 86 Marshwood 45
- Southern Aroostook 65 Van Buren 43
- Waterville 53 Bucksport 47
- Wiscasset 76 Vinalhaven 55
- Yarmouth 76 Freeport 55
Girls Hockey
- Blue Devils 7 Greely/GNG 3
- Cheverus 3 Brunswick 1
- Gorham 7 Black Tigers 2
- Penobscot 4 York 0
- Red Hornets 2 Yarmouth/Freeport 1
Boys Hockey
- Brunswick/Freeport 3 Gardiner 2
- Cony 3 Hampden Academy 2
- Falmouth 2 Cheverus/Yarmouth 1
- John Bapst/Bangor Christian 10 Old Town/Orono 0
- Kennebunk/Wells 4 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Messalonskee 3 Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 2
- Scarborough 3 Blue Devils 2
