High Schools Need You to Become a Football Official

One of the biggest challenges facing High School Sports is the lack of officials. It's a problem in all the sports from basketball, baseball, wrestling and football! Here's your chance to be part of the solution! Sign up to become a football official!

The Bangor Chapter of the Maine Association of Football Officials is responsible for assigning officials from Houlton to Mount Desert Island and Mount View and everywhere in between!

The course is FREE! You'll be prepared to to officiate Youth, Middle School, JV and Varsity games.

The classes will meet weekly on Thursday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the William S. Cohen School in Bangor. The schedule is as follows

August 11 - Classroom

August 18 - Classroom

August 23 - Field

September 1 - Field

September 8 - Field

September 15 - Field

September 22 - Classroom

September 29 - Field

October 6 - Classroom

October 13 - Classroom

October 20 - Classroom

If you are interested, have more questions or want to sign-up, please contact Dan Campbell. He can be reached by calling 207-478-0822 or emailing him at dcampbell@rsu71.org

