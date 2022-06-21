High Schools Need You to Become a Football Official
One of the biggest challenges facing High School Sports is the lack of officials. It's a problem in all the sports from basketball, baseball, wrestling and football! Here's your chance to be part of the solution! Sign up to become a football official!
The Bangor Chapter of the Maine Association of Football Officials is responsible for assigning officials from Houlton to Mount Desert Island and Mount View and everywhere in between!
The course is FREE! You'll be prepared to to officiate Youth, Middle School, JV and Varsity games.
The classes will meet weekly on Thursday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the William S. Cohen School in Bangor. The schedule is as follows
- August 11 - Classroom
- August 18 - Classroom
- August 23 - Field
- September 1 - Field
- September 8 - Field
- September 15 - Field
- September 22 - Classroom
- September 29 - Field
- October 6 - Classroom
- October 13 - Classroom
- October 20 - Classroom
If you are interested, have more questions or want to sign-up, please contact Dan Campbell. He can be reached by calling 207-478-0822 or emailing him at dcampbell@rsu71.org