#5 Hodgdon Boys Beat #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#5 Hodgdon Boys Beat #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Christian Boy's Basketball Team beat the Hodgdon Hawks twice during the regular season, but on Monday morning, February 16th,  the #5 Hodgdon Hawks beat the #4 Bangor Christian Patriots 52-36, in a Class D Quarterfinal.

Hodgdon took a 10-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Bangor Christian started on 7-2 run, to lead 17-7. In the 2nd Quarter Cyran Ciarleglio had 9 points for Hodgdon, including a pair of 3-pointers. For the Patriots, Rajon Reed had 7 points in the Quarter, including a 3 -pointer.

Hodgdon led 33-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, as the Patriots outscored Hodgdon 11-8, Bangor Christian drained 3 3's in the Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter, Hodgdon outscored Bangor Christian 19-9. Ciarleglio had 10 points for the Hawks including 4-6 from the free throw line. Elliott Straubel had a 3-pointer for the Patriots in the 4th Quarter but received a double technical and was ejected from the game. Drak Nash and Jesse Booker each had a 3-pointer for the Patriots.

Hodgdon was led by Cyran Ciarleglio with 23 points including 2 3-pointers. Wyaltt Oliver had 13 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 14 points and pair of 3-pointers. Elliot Straubell had a pair of 3-pointers, and Drake Nash and Thomas Curtis each had a 3-pointer.  Bangor Christian didn't take a free throw in the game.

Hodgdon advances to the Class D semifinals where they will play the winner of Central Aroostook-Machias on Thursday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1234T
Hodgdon Boys101581952
Bangor Christian Boys51111936

 

Box Score

Hodgdon

#NameFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Jacob Tuttle0----
1Wyatt Oliver54123
2Gabe Dasilva-Nunez0----
3Cyran Ciarleglio86257
4Mason Polcheis0----
5Michael Fitzpatrick0----
11Cameron Hannington33-12
12Daniel Clark0----
20Daniel Henderson11---
21Logan Sherman0----
22Aiden Ciarleglio0----
23Noah Arbab0----
24Shawn Hoyt0----
34Hunter Sanford22-34
TOTALS191631116

Bangor Christian 

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Rajon Reed1442--
3Drake Nash3-1--
5Zach Helms0----
9Landon Kasprzak0----
10Thomas Curtis3-1--
11William Godley0----
13Gaige Farrar3-1--
24Elliot Straubel6-2--
25Alden Stuheit21---
42Jesse Booker511--
TOTALS366800

Photos

#4 Bangor Christian - #5 Hodgdon

The #4 Bangor Christian Patriots took on the #5 Hodgdon Hawks in a Class D Quarterfinal on Monday morning, February 16th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket