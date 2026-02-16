#5 Hodgdon Boys Beat #4 Bangor Christian 52-36 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bangor Christian Boy's Basketball Team beat the Hodgdon Hawks twice during the regular season, but on Monday morning, February 16th, the #5 Hodgdon Hawks beat the #4 Bangor Christian Patriots 52-36, in a Class D Quarterfinal.
Hodgdon took a 10-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Bangor Christian started on 7-2 run, to lead 17-7. In the 2nd Quarter Cyran Ciarleglio had 9 points for Hodgdon, including a pair of 3-pointers. For the Patriots, Rajon Reed had 7 points in the Quarter, including a 3 -pointer.
Hodgdon led 33-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, as the Patriots outscored Hodgdon 11-8, Bangor Christian drained 3 3's in the Quarter.
In the 4th Quarter, Hodgdon outscored Bangor Christian 19-9. Ciarleglio had 10 points for the Hawks including 4-6 from the free throw line. Elliott Straubel had a 3-pointer for the Patriots in the 4th Quarter but received a double technical and was ejected from the game. Drak Nash and Jesse Booker each had a 3-pointer for the Patriots.
Hodgdon was led by Cyran Ciarleglio with 23 points including 2 3-pointers. Wyaltt Oliver had 13 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 11-16 from the free throw line.
Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 14 points and pair of 3-pointers. Elliot Straubell had a pair of 3-pointers, and Drake Nash and Thomas Curtis each had a 3-pointer. Bangor Christian didn't take a free throw in the game.
Hodgdon advances to the Class D semifinals where they will play the winner of Central Aroostook-Machias on Thursday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.
Check out the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hodgdon Boys
|10
|15
|8
|19
|52
|Bangor Christian Boys
|5
|11
|11
|9
|36
Box Score
Hodgdon
|#
|Name
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Jacob Tuttle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Wyatt Oliver
|5
|4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Gabe Dasilva-Nunez
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Cyran Ciarleglio
|8
|6
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Mason Polcheis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Michael Fitzpatrick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Cameron Hannington
|3
|3
|-
|1
|2
|12
|Daniel Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Daniel Henderson
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Logan Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Aiden Ciarleglio
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Noah Arbab
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Shawn Hoyt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Hunter Sanford
|2
|2
|-
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|19
|16
|3
|11
|16
Bangor Christian
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Rajon Reed
|14
|4
|2
|-
|-
|3
|Drake Nash
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|5
|Zach Helms
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Landon Kasprzak
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Thomas Curtis
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|11
|William Godley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Gaige Farrar
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|24
|Elliot Straubel
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|25
|Alden Stuheit
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Jesse Booker
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|6
|8
|0
|0
Photos
#4 Bangor Christian - #5 Hodgdon
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper