The Bangor Christian Boy's Basketball Team beat the Hodgdon Hawks twice during the regular season, but on Monday morning, February 16th, the #5 Hodgdon Hawks beat the #4 Bangor Christian Patriots 52-36, in a Class D Quarterfinal.

Hodgdon took a 10-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Bangor Christian started on 7-2 run, to lead 17-7. In the 2nd Quarter Cyran Ciarleglio had 9 points for Hodgdon, including a pair of 3-pointers. For the Patriots, Rajon Reed had 7 points in the Quarter, including a 3 -pointer.

Hodgdon led 33-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, as the Patriots outscored Hodgdon 11-8, Bangor Christian drained 3 3's in the Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter, Hodgdon outscored Bangor Christian 19-9. Ciarleglio had 10 points for the Hawks including 4-6 from the free throw line. Elliott Straubel had a 3-pointer for the Patriots in the 4th Quarter but received a double technical and was ejected from the game. Drak Nash and Jesse Booker each had a 3-pointer for the Patriots.

Hodgdon was led by Cyran Ciarleglio with 23 points including 2 3-pointers. Wyaltt Oliver had 13 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 14 points and pair of 3-pointers. Elliot Straubell had a pair of 3-pointers, and Drake Nash and Thomas Curtis each had a 3-pointer. Bangor Christian didn't take a free throw in the game.

Hodgdon advances to the Class D semifinals where they will play the winner of Central Aroostook-Machias on Thursday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hodgdon Boys 10 15 8 19 52 Bangor Christian Boys 5 11 11 9 36

Box Score

Hodgdon

# Name FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Jacob Tuttle 0 - - - - 1 Wyatt Oliver 5 4 1 2 3 2 Gabe Dasilva-Nunez 0 - - - - 3 Cyran Ciarleglio 8 6 2 5 7 4 Mason Polcheis 0 - - - - 5 Michael Fitzpatrick 0 - - - - 11 Cameron Hannington 3 3 - 1 2 12 Daniel Clark 0 - - - - 20 Daniel Henderson 1 1 - - - 21 Logan Sherman 0 - - - - 22 Aiden Ciarleglio 0 - - - - 23 Noah Arbab 0 - - - - 24 Shawn Hoyt 0 - - - - 34 Hunter Sanford 2 2 - 3 4 TOTALS 19 16 3 11 16

Bangor Christian

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Rajon Reed 14 4 2 - - 3 Drake Nash 3 - 1 - - 5 Zach Helms 0 - - - - 9 Landon Kasprzak 0 - - - - 10 Thomas Curtis 3 - 1 - - 11 William Godley 0 - - - - 13 Gaige Farrar 3 - 1 - - 24 Elliot Straubel 6 - 2 - - 25 Alden Stuheit 2 1 - - - 42 Jesse Booker 5 1 1 - - TOTALS 36 6 8 0 0

