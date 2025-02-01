Houlton Wins Class C North Lisbon Wins Class C South Cheering Championships
The Class Northern and Southern Maine Cheering Championships were held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday afternoon, February 1st. Congratulations to Houlton who won the Class C Northern Maine Championship and the Lisbon/St.Dominic Team that won the Class C Southern Maine Championship.
Here are the results. The Top 8 Teams will advance to the State Finals, Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Class C North
- Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian
- Dexter
- Mattanawcook Academy
- Central Aroostook
- Calais
- Foxcroft Academy
- Penobscot Valley
- Woodland
- Narraguagus
- Fort Fairfield
Class C South
- Lisbon/St.Dominic
- Central
- Bucksport
- Orono
- Mountain Valley
- Bangor Christian/Penobscot Christian
- Sacopee Valley
- Monmouth Academy
- Spruce Mountain
- Madison/Carrabec
- Dirigo
- Maine Central Institute
- Boothbay
- Mount View
You can purchase tickets to the State Championships HERE
