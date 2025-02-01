Houlton Wins Class C North Lisbon Wins Class C South Cheering Championships

The Class Northern and Southern Maine Cheering Championships were held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday afternoon, February 1st. Congratulations to Houlton who won the Class C Northern Maine Championship and the Lisbon/St.Dominic Team that won the Class C Southern Maine Championship.

Here are the results. The Top 8 Teams will advance to the State Finals, Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Class C North

Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Dexter Mattanawcook Academy Central Aroostook Calais Foxcroft Academy Penobscot Valley Woodland Narraguagus Fort Fairfield

Class C South

Lisbon/St.Dominic Central Bucksport Orono Mountain Valley Bangor Christian/Penobscot Christian Sacopee Valley Monmouth Academy Spruce Mountain Madison/Carrabec Dirigo Maine Central Institute Boothbay Mount View

You can purchase tickets to the State Championships HERE

