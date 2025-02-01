Houlton Wins Class C North Lisbon Wins Class C South Cheering Championships

Houlton Wins Class C North Lisbon Wins Class C South Cheering Championships

Thinkstock

The Class Northern and Southern Maine Cheering Championships were held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday afternoon, February 1st. Congratulations to Houlton who won the Class C Northern Maine Championship and the Lisbon/St.Dominic Team that won the Class C Southern Maine Championship.

Here are the results. The Top 8 Teams will advance to the State Finals, Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Class C North

  1. Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian
  2. Dexter
  3. Mattanawcook Academy
  4. Central Aroostook
  5. Calais
  6. Foxcroft Academy
  7. Penobscot Valley
  8. Woodland
  9. Narraguagus
  10. Fort Fairfield

Class C South

  1. Lisbon/St.Dominic
  2. Central
  3. Bucksport
  4. Orono
  5. Mountain Valley
  6. Bangor Christian/Penobscot Christian
  7. Sacopee Valley
  8. Monmouth Academy
  9. Spruce Mountain
  10. Madison/Carrabec
  11. Dirigo
  12. Maine Central Institute
  13. Boothbay
  14. Mount View

You can purchase tickets to the State Championships HERE

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Do You Remember These Bangor Mall Stores & Restaurants?

Thanks to the Zayre88 website, the Mall Hall of Fame website, and listener comments, we have compiled a list of former Bangor Mall stores and eateries. How many of these do you remember?
Categories: High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket