Houlton’s Teanne Ewings Sets New Course Record at Old Town Invitational

Houlton's Teanne Ewings set a new course record at the Old Town Invitational, running the fastest time in it's 73 year history.

Teanne Ewings Photo Chris Popper

Ewings finished with a time of 18:01, smashing the previous record of 18:58.

In the Team Standings, Houlton finished 1st, followed by MDI and John Baspst rounding out the Top 3.

Team Standings

Houlton 39 MDI 44 John Bapst 59 GSA 113 Presque Isle 132 Mattanawcook Academy 149 Caribou 154 Ellsworth 175

Here are the individual results

Event 3 Girls 5k Run CC Varsity 1 Teanne Ewings 11 Houlton/GHCA 18:01.66 1 Course Record 2 Amelia Vandongen 11 Mt. Desert I 21:25.02 2 3 Natalie Johnson 11 Houlton/GHCA 21:40.13 3 4 Leanne Ross 12 Houlton/GHCA 22:08.11 4 5 Carolina Lobe 11 John Bapst M 22:52.87 5 6 Anna Breus 9 John Bapst M 23:01.06 6 7 Lida Kanoti 11 Old Town Hig 23:09.10 8 Lily Heitmann 9 Old Town Hig 23:14.80 9 Hope LeMoine 11 Mt. Desert I 23:18.81 7 10 Esther Teasdale-Stinson 9 Mattanawcook 23:22.66 8 11 Maia Church 11 George Steve 23:23.09 9 12 Emma Simard 12 Mt. Desert I 23:34.04 10 13 Fiona St. Germain 11 Mt. Desert I 23:36.76 11 14 Hannah Lovley 10 Hermon High School 23:42.11 15 Andrea Ross 10 Houlton/GHCA 23:50.22 12 16 Roza Parker 12 Bucksport Hi 23:55.52 17 Taylor York 9 Presque Isle 24:13.83 13 18 Seneca Haney 10 Mt. Desert I 24:28.40 14 19 Laura Annis 9 John Bapst M 24:36.38 15 20 Julia Scarano 10 John Bapst M 24:47.25 16 21 Elise Ouellette 10 John Bapst M 24:49.57 17 22 Bailey Townsend 10 George Steve 24:59.92 18 23 Katie McQuarrie 11 Houlton/GHCA 25:00.09 19 24 Lillian Mayhew 10 Hermon High School 25:14.05 25 Brielle Noyes 11 Hermon High School 25:23.95 26 Anna Hailey 9 Caribou High School 25:28.19 20 27 Isabelle Gerken 12 Mattanawcook 25:49.76 21 28 Abby Hardison 10 Ellsworth Hi 25:52.83 22 29 Julia Traub 12 George Steve 25:58.37 23 30 Brooklyn McIntyre 11 Presque Isle 25:58.39 24 31 Aubrey Gifford 12 Mattanawcook 25:58.82 25 32 Gloria Dionne 9 Caribou High School 26:05.07 26 33 Christina Degiso 11 Bucksport Hi 26:07.51 34 Gwyneth Rand 12 John Bapst M 26:16.22 27 35 Neve O'Donnell 9 Presque Isle 26:16.85 28 36 Maggie Rudnicki 10 Hermon High School 26:18.75 37 Caela Day 10 Caribou High School 26:23.60 29 38 Jadyn Bell 10 Ellsworth Hi 26:26.17 30 39 Marissa Pushard 11 Brewer High School 26:27.12 40 Lucy Clews 11 George Steve 26:29.36 31 41 Kathleen Stephens 12 George Steve 26:30.69 32 42 Emerson Miller 10 Presque Isle 26:33.46 33 43 Lydia Bragdon 9 Presque Isle 26:33.81 34 44 Iris Kimball 12 George Steve 26:39.75 35 45 Shaelynn Brown 12 Washington Academy 26:48.26 46 Sara Mosely 11 Ellsworth Hi 27:04.15 36 47 Amelia Drake 11 Houlton/GHCA 27:08.64 37 48 Charli Cassavant 10 Presque Isle 27:13.82 38 49 Elizabeth Preble 9 Old Town Hig 27:16.05 50 Gabriella Kahkonen 10 Brewer High School 27:20.03 51 Katherine Bechtel 11 Caribou High School 27:24.05 39 52 Madison Thibault 10 Caribou High School 27:24.73 40 53 Abby Farricker 11 Bucksport Hi 27:32.27 54 Penelope Jones 9 Mt. Desert I 27:36.58 41 55 Livezey Sheehan 11 Ellsworth Hi 27:42.30 42 56 Adele Barnum 9 Mt. Desert I 27:58.85 43 57 Katelynn Thibodeau 9 Caribou High School 28:30.13 44 58 Alexandrea West 10 Brewer High School 29:03.29 59 Chloe Henry 10 Old Town Hig 29:09.02 60 Leah Salsbury 9 Ellsworth Hi 29:11.99 45 61 Georgia Clews 10 George Steve 29:16.83 46 62 Fiona Palazzo 9 Bucksport Hi 29:21.16 63 Acadia Thimlar 9 Washington Academy 30:06.07 64 Isabella Sutherland 11 Mattanawcook 32:28.36 47 65 Sierra Gerken 10 Mattanawcook 34:12.29 48 66 Lovella Neptune-Miliano 11 Washington Academy 34:32.26 67 Julianna Hesseltine 12 Mattanawcook 34:35.12 49 68 Stellar Jung 12 Washington Academy 36:31.74 -- Alexis Wesley 11 Old Town Hig DNF

