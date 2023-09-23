Houlton’s Teanne Ewings Sets New Course Record at Old Town Invitational

Houlton&#8217;s Teanne Ewings Sets New Course Record at Old Town Invitational

Old Town Invitational Photo Chris Popper

Houlton's Teanne Ewings set a new course record at the Old Town Invitational, running the fastest time in it's 73 year history.

Teanne Ewings Photo Chris Popper
Ewings finished with a time of 18:01, smashing the previous record of 18:58.

In the Team Standings, Houlton finished 1st, followed by MDI and John Baspst rounding out the Top 3.

Team Standings

  1. Houlton 39
  2. MDI 44
  3. John Bapst 59
  4. GSA 113
  5. Presque Isle 132
  6. Mattanawcook Academy 149
  7. Caribou 154
  8. Ellsworth 175

Here are the individual results

  Event 3  Girls 5k Run CC Varsity

  1 Teanne Ewings             11 Houlton/GHCA          18:01.66    1  Course Record
  2 Amelia Vandongen          11 Mt. Desert I          21:25.02    2
  3 Natalie Johnson           11 Houlton/GHCA          21:40.13    3
  4 Leanne Ross               12 Houlton/GHCA          22:08.11    4
  5 Carolina Lobe             11 John Bapst M          22:52.87    5
  6 Anna Breus                 9 John Bapst M          23:01.06    6
  7 Lida Kanoti               11 Old Town Hig          23:09.10
  8 Lily Heitmann              9 Old Town Hig          23:14.80
  9 Hope LeMoine              11 Mt. Desert I          23:18.81    7
 10 Esther Teasdale-Stinson    9 Mattanawcook          23:22.66    8
 11 Maia Church               11 George Steve          23:23.09    9
 12 Emma Simard               12 Mt. Desert I          23:34.04   10
 13 Fiona St. Germain         11 Mt. Desert I          23:36.76   11
 14 Hannah Lovley             10 Hermon High School    23:42.11
 15 Andrea Ross               10 Houlton/GHCA          23:50.22   12
 16 Roza Parker               12 Bucksport Hi          23:55.52
 17 Taylor York                9 Presque Isle          24:13.83   13
 18 Seneca Haney              10 Mt. Desert I          24:28.40   14
 19 Laura Annis                9 John Bapst M          24:36.38   15
 20 Julia Scarano             10 John Bapst M          24:47.25   16
 21 Elise Ouellette           10 John Bapst M          24:49.57   17
 22 Bailey Townsend           10 George Steve          24:59.92   18
 23 Katie McQuarrie           11 Houlton/GHCA          25:00.09   19
 24 Lillian Mayhew            10 Hermon High School    25:14.05
 25 Brielle Noyes             11 Hermon High School    25:23.95
 26 Anna Hailey                9 Caribou High School   25:28.19   20
 27 Isabelle Gerken           12 Mattanawcook          25:49.76   21
 28 Abby Hardison             10 Ellsworth Hi          25:52.83   22
 29 Julia Traub               12 George Steve          25:58.37   23
 30 Brooklyn McIntyre         11 Presque Isle          25:58.39   24
 31 Aubrey Gifford            12 Mattanawcook          25:58.82   25
 32 Gloria Dionne              9 Caribou High School   26:05.07   26
 33 Christina Degiso          11 Bucksport Hi          26:07.51
 34 Gwyneth Rand              12 John Bapst M          26:16.22   27
 35 Neve O'Donnell             9 Presque Isle          26:16.85   28
 36 Maggie Rudnicki           10 Hermon High School    26:18.75
 37 Caela Day                 10 Caribou High School   26:23.60   29
 38 Jadyn Bell                10 Ellsworth Hi          26:26.17   30
 39 Marissa Pushard           11 Brewer High School    26:27.12
 40 Lucy Clews                11 George Steve          26:29.36   31
 41 Kathleen Stephens         12 George Steve          26:30.69   32
 42 Emerson Miller            10 Presque Isle          26:33.46   33
 43 Lydia Bragdon              9 Presque Isle          26:33.81   34
 44 Iris Kimball              12 George Steve          26:39.75   35
 45 Shaelynn Brown            12 Washington Academy    26:48.26
 46 Sara Mosely               11 Ellsworth Hi          27:04.15   36
 47 Amelia Drake              11 Houlton/GHCA          27:08.64   37
 48 Charli Cassavant          10 Presque Isle          27:13.82   38
 49 Elizabeth Preble           9 Old Town Hig          27:16.05
 50 Gabriella Kahkonen        10 Brewer High School    27:20.03
 51 Katherine Bechtel         11 Caribou High School   27:24.05   39
 52 Madison Thibault          10 Caribou High School   27:24.73   40
 53 Abby Farricker            11 Bucksport Hi          27:32.27
 54 Penelope Jones             9 Mt. Desert I          27:36.58   41
 55 Livezey Sheehan           11 Ellsworth Hi          27:42.30   42
 56 Adele Barnum               9 Mt. Desert I          27:58.85   43
 57 Katelynn Thibodeau         9 Caribou High School   28:30.13   44
 58 Alexandrea West           10 Brewer High School    29:03.29
 59 Chloe Henry               10 Old Town Hig          29:09.02
 60 Leah Salsbury              9 Ellsworth Hi          29:11.99   45
 61 Georgia Clews             10 George Steve          29:16.83   46
 62 Fiona Palazzo              9 Bucksport Hi          29:21.16
 63 Acadia Thimlar             9 Washington Academy    30:06.07
 64 Isabella Sutherland       11 Mattanawcook          32:28.36   47
 65 Sierra Gerken             10 Mattanawcook          34:12.29   48
 66 Lovella Neptune-Miliano   11 Washington Academy    34:32.26
 67 Julianna Hesseltine       12 Mattanawcook          34:35.12   49
 68 Stellar Jung              12 Washington Academy    36:31.74
 -- Alexis Wesley             11 Old Town Hig               DNF
