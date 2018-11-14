HS Football: Class D Title Game Moved To Saturday Due To Snow

The Class D state title game between Foxcroft Academy and Wells has been moved to Saturday due to expected snowfall in the area, the Maine Principal's Association said Wednesday.

Foxcroft and Wells were originally scheduled to play their state championship game Friday night at the University of Maine in Orono.

The game is now scheduled for Saturday night at 7:00, although it will still be played at UMaine.

The contest, featuring two unbeaten teams, is a rematch of last November’s Class D championship game, which was won by the Warriors, 44-0.

Wells is unbeaten in its past 27 games.