HS Football State Title Scores & Matchups
Cheverus beat Waterville in the 8-man Large School state championship game Saturday 56-0
Dexter won the 8-mall Small School state championship game Saturday beating Maranacook 34-30
Class A State Title Game Saturday is #1 Thornton Academy against #2 Oxford Hills (Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland at 11am)
Semifinal Results :
Thornton Academy 28-12 winners over #5 Scarborough
Oxford Hills 34-7 winners over #3 Bonny Eagle
Class B State Title Game Saturday is #N1 Windham against #S3 Marshwood (Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland at 2:30pm)
Regional Final Results :
North - Windham beat #3 Lawrence 42-35
South - Marshwood beat #1 Portland 35-0
Class C State Title Game Saturday is #N2 Winslow against #S2 Cape Elizabeth (Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland at 6pm)
Regional Final Results :
North - Winslow beat #5 Hermon 38-30
South - Cape Elizabeth beat #1 Leavitt 25-23
Class D State Title Game Friday is #1 Foxcroft Academy against #2 Winthrop (Cameron Stadium in Bangor at 7pm)
Semifinal Results :
Foxcroft Academy beat #4 Oak Hill 27-0
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale beat #3 Freeport 28-19