HS Football State Title Scores & Matchups

Cheverus beat Waterville in the 8-man Large School state championship game Saturday 56-0

Dexter won the 8-mall Small School state championship game Saturday beating Maranacook 34-30

Class A State Title Game Saturday is #1 Thornton Academy against #2 Oxford Hills (Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland at 11am)

Semifinal Results :

Thornton Academy 28-12 winners over #5 Scarborough

Oxford Hills 34-7 winners over #3 Bonny Eagle

Class B State Title Game Saturday is #N1 Windham against #S3 Marshwood (Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland at 2:30pm)

Regional Final Results :

North - Windham beat #3 Lawrence 42-35

South - Marshwood beat #1 Portland 35-0

Class C State Title Game Saturday is #N2 Winslow against #S2 Cape Elizabeth (Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland at 6pm)

Regional Final Results :

North - Winslow beat #5 Hermon 38-30

South - Cape Elizabeth beat #1 Leavitt 25-23

Class D State Title Game Friday is #1 Foxcroft Academy against #2 Winthrop (Cameron Stadium in Bangor at 7pm)

Semifinal Results :

Foxcroft Academy beat #4 Oak Hill 27-0

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale beat #3 Freeport 28-19