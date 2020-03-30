HS Hoops Top Player Round 2 Voting

The voting in the second round (Round of 64) in our bracket to determine the best high school basketball player in Maine history is complete. Here is a rundown based on which player had the most votes, and use this LINK to vote in the third round (Round of 32) which is open now until Wednesday April 1st at 5am.

Round 2 Voting Results

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Joe Campbell (Bangor) = 83.8% to 16.2%

• Blodgett vs. Jock McKernan (Bangor)

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Gary Towle (Cony) = 76.8% to 23.2%

• Rossignol vs. Bracey Barker (MDI)

3 - Nik Caner-Medley (Deering) – Doug Roberts (Rumford) = 72.4% to 27.6%

• Caner-Medley vs. Emily Ellis (Mt. View)

4 - Ray Alley (Vinalhaven) – Terry Carr (Stearns) = 72.2% to 27.8%

• Alley vs. Heather Ernest (Mt. Blue)

5 - Amy Vachon (Cony) – Troy Barnies (Edward Little) = 71.4% to 28.6%

• Vachon vs. Dick Whitmore (Waterville)

6 - Garet Beal (Jonesport-Beals) – Jon McDonald (Stearns) = 67.8% to 32.2%

• Beal vs. Ralph Mims (Brunswick)

7 - John Wassenbergh (SoPo) – Chris Jerome (Chevrus) =65.2% to 34.8%

• Wassenburgh vs. Parise Rossignol (Van Buren)

8 - Skip Chappelle (Old Town) – Travis Magnusson (Georges Valley) = 64.4% to 35.6%

• Chappelle vs. TJ Caouette (Winthrop)

9 - Andy Bedard (Mountain Valley) – Zach Gilpin (Hampden) = 64.3% to 35.7%

• Bedard vs. Rachel Bouchard (Hall-Dale)

10 - Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) – Nick Pelotte (Valley) = 64.2% to 35.8%

• Mayo vs. Julie Veilleux (Cony)

11 - Ashley Underwood (Cony) – Derrick Hodge (Morse) = 64% to 36%

• Underwood vs. Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton)

12 - Ralph Mims (Brunswick) – Mark Socoby (Houlton/Bangor) = 60.6% to 39.4%

• Mims vs. Garet Beal (Jonesport-Beals)

13 - Parise Rossignol (Van Buren) – Jack Scott (Ellsworth) = 59.3% to 30.7%

• Rossignol vs. John Wassenbergh (SoPo)

14 - Bobby Campbell (Calais) – Keith Ogden (Bucksport) = 58.4% to 41.6%

• Campbell vs. Lisa Blais (Westbrook)

15 - Bracey Barker (MDI) – Joe Harrington (Morse) = 58.4% to 41.6%

• Barker vs. Matt Rossignol (Van Buren)

16 - Andy Nickerson (Brewer) – Derek Counts (Oak Grove-Coburn) = 56.7% to 43.3%

• Nickerson vs. Liz Coffin (Ashland)

17 - Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) – Dean Smith (Foxcroft) = 56.2% to 43.8%

• Bouchard vs. Ashley Underwood (Cony)

18 - Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) – Matt Arsenault (Old Town) = 56.1% to 43.9%

• Bradstreet vs. Mike Bouchard (Katahdin)

19 - Tyler McFarland (Camden Hills) – Stephanie Carter (Schenck) = 55.6% to 44.4%

• McFarland vs. Danny Coombs (Brewer)

20 - Lisa Blais (Westbrook) – Paul Haggan (Hampden) = 55.3% to 44.7%

• Blais vs. Bobby Campbell (Calais)

21 - Danny Coombs (Brewer) – Matt Donahue (Westbrook) = 54% to 46%

• Coombs vs. Tyler McFarland (Camden Hills)

22 - Dick Whittmore (Waterville) – Leroy Patterson (Bangor) = 53.6% to 46.4%

• Whittmore vs. Amy Vachon (Cony)

23 - Julie Veilleux (Cony) – Peter Gavett (Orono) = 53.6% to 46.4%

• Veilleux vs. Nick Mayo (Messalonskee)

24 - Emily Ellis (Mount View) – Parker Deprey (Caribou) = 53.4% to 46.6%

• Ellis vs. Nik Caner-Medley (Deering)

25 - Heather Ernest (Mt. Blue) – Jeff Sturgeon (Old Town) = 52.4% to 47.6%

• Ernest vs. Ray Alley (Vinalhaven)

26 - Dick Scott (Ellsworth) – Mackenzie Worcester (Washburn) = 52.2% to 47.8%

• Scott vs. Steve Pound (Stearns)

27 - Jock McKernan (Bangor) - Kevin Nelson (Foxcroft Academy) = 52.2% to 47.8%

• McKernan vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence)

28 - TJ Caouette (Winthrop) – Kyle Bouchard (Houlton) = 51.7% to 48.3%

• Caouette vs. Skip Chappelle (Old Town)

29 - Rachel Bouchard (Hall-Dale) – Nick Gilpin (Hampden) = 51.5% to 48.5%

• Bouchard vs. Andy Bedard (Mountain Valley)

30 - Steve Pound (Stearns) – Chris Markwood (South Portland) = 51.2% to 48.8%

• Pound vs. Dick Scott (Ellsworth)

31 - Mike Bouchard (Katahdin) – Francois Bouchard (Old Orchard Beach) = 51% to 49%

• Bouchard vs. Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook)

32 - Liz Coffin (Ashland) – Mark Reed (Bangor) = 50.6% to 49.4%

• Coffin vs. Andy Nickerson (Brewer)