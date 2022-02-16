Hunter Curtis Becomes 11th Ellsworth Eagle in History and 2nd Brother Pair to Score 1000 Points [AUDIO/PHOTOS]
Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis became the 11th player in Ellsworth High School history to score 1000 points, the first since 2020, when Trinity Montigny and Jackson Curtis did it, on Wednesday night, February 16th.
Here's the audio of Hunter's 1000th point
Hunter joins his brother Jackson as the 2nd pair of brothers to score 1000 points. They join Dick Scott in 1981 and Tim Scott in 1988.
The Ellsworth High School 1000 Point Scorer Club
- John Edes - 1954
- Jack Scott - 1954
- Billy Whitmore 1976
- Dick Scott - 1981
- Lynne Wescott - 1988
- Tim Scott - 1988
- Nick Johnston - 1999
- Corey Dewitt - 2007
- Trinity Montigny - 2020
- Jackson Curtis - 2020
- Hunter Curtis - 2022
There's no pressure on Dawson Curtis who's entering Ellsworth High School in the Fall of 2022, but it's currently Scott's - 3 Curtis' 2 (Jack Scott is the father of Tim and Dick!)
Check out the photos
Hunter Curtis 1000th Point
Hunter Curtis scored his 1000th point on Wednesday, February 16th at home against Waterville. He scored his point on his 2nd free throw, after missing his 1st free throw, just like his brother Jackson did in 2020.