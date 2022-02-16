Hunter Curtis Becomes 11th Ellsworth Eagle in History and 2nd Brother Pair to Score 1000 Points [AUDIO/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis became the 11th player in Ellsworth High School history to score 1000 points, the first since 2020, when Trinity Montigny and Jackson Curtis did it, on Wednesday night, February 16th.

Here's the audio of Hunter's 1000th point

Hunter joins his brother Jackson as the 2nd pair of brothers to score 1000 points. They join Dick Scott in 1981 and Tim Scott in 1988.

The Ellsworth High School 1000 Point Scorer Club

John Edes - 1954

Jack Scott - 1954

Billy Whitmore 1976

Dick Scott - 1981

Lynne Wescott - 1988

Tim Scott - 1988

Nick Johnston - 1999

Corey Dewitt - 2007

Trinity Montigny - 2020

Jackson Curtis - 2020

Hunter Curtis - 2022

There's no pressure on Dawson Curtis who's entering Ellsworth High School in the Fall of 2022, but it's currently Scott's - 3 Curtis' 2 (Jack Scott is the father of Tim and Dick!)

Check out the photos