Husson FB Hopes To Run Win-Streak To 5-Straight SAT vs. Endicott

The Husson Eagles' football team has not experienced defeat since their first game of the season on September 4, a 21-14 loss to UMass Dartmouth.

Since then, the Eagles have rattled off four-straight victories over Plymouth State, Dean, Springfield and Curry, with the latest triumph coming in Husson's first Commonwealth Coast Conference game of the season.

"We've had a great schedule to this point. Saturday is going to be our fifth home game and that's kind of unheard of," said Eagles' head coach Nat Clark.

For Husson, the month-long home stand, which began the week of 9/13 prior to the Eagles' 42-14 win over Dean and will conclude following Saturday's clash with Endicott, has benefited the team greatly says Clark.

"Obviously, particularly in the COVID-era not to be on the road, we've been very fortunate. Just to be at home, with our home fans and our home routine, makes everybody feel good."

The Gulls of Endicott come to town this weekend boasting a 5-1 record of their own, including 2-0 in the CCC. The match-up should prove to be Husson's top-test to date.

In the 2019 season, Clark's first as head coach, Endicott defeated Husson 41-16 at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.

Along with some home cooking, it's been a strong cast of Mainers leading the charge in 2021 for the Eagles, with 13 of the team's 22 starters from the Pine Tree State.

Tyler Halls, a 5th-year senior from Lisbon High School, leads the team in receiving with 35 catches for 500 yards and four TD's. John Bell, the team's slot receiver from Skowhegan High School, is next in line with 26 receptions for 425 yards and four TD's. Garrett Poussard, the team's leading rusher with 66att/327yds/3td, is also from Maine, with the senior RB hailing from Lewiston.

