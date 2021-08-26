Husson Football Prepping For First Game In Over 650 Days

We caught up with Husson University football head coach Nat Clark earlier this week on The Drive, as the Husson Eagles prepare for their return to the gridiron this fall.

Husson, which Clark said went through minicamps in the fall of 2020 as well as last spring, thought they may have been able to play a couple games during the spring, but those games were ultimately called off due to COVID-19 issues with the opponents.

The last time the Eagles were on the field for a competitive game, it was on Nov. 16, 2019, a 45-14 loss. When Husson opens the 2021 campaign against UMass Dartmouth on Sep. 4, 659 days will have past between contests.

For the Eagles, the goal is to improve on their 4-6 record in 2019, Clark's first season in charge of the team. Husson was picked 4th in the 7-team CCC preseason coach's poll.