Husson Men’s Basketball Intends To Play Despite Conference Decision
Husson University men's basketball head coach Warren Caruso joined The Drive on Tuesday and said his team expects to play some sort of in-state schedule in the coming months after the North Atlantic Conference made the choice Monday to cancel the 2020-21 basketball season.
Caruso, who has served as Husson's head coach since the 1994-95 season and amassed over 500 career wins, says his team took Monday's announcement in stride and are focused on getting on the court whenever they can to play.