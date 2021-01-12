Husson University men's basketball head coach Warren Caruso joined The Drive on Tuesday and said his team expects to play some sort of in-state schedule in the coming months after the North Atlantic Conference made the choice Monday to cancel the 2020-21 basketball season.

Caruso, who has served as Husson's head coach since the 1994-95 season and amassed over 500 career wins, says his team took Monday's announcement in stride and are focused on getting on the court whenever they can to play.