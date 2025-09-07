Husson University outgained Framingham State 488-266 in total yards on Saturday, September 6th and scored 27 unanswered points to win 40-13 in the Eagle's season opener in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The game was tied 6-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Husson led 20-13 at the Half and 40-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Husson's 1st score of the 2025 season was a 2 yard Jed Lober touchdown run.

In the 2nd Quarter Jed Lober scored his 2nd touchdown of the game, on another 2 yard run.

Caden Crocker scored on a 6 yard pass from Max Clark to end the scoring in the 1st Half.

In the 3rd Quarter Lober scored his 3rd touchdown of the game, this time a 1 yard run.

Mari Montgomery scored on a 27 yard pass from Max Clark and that was followed up by a 19 yard pass from Clark to Cam Holmes for Husson's final score.

Max Clark was 22-26 passing for 323 yards, with 3 touchdowns. Brody Gibson was 3-3 for 73 yards.

Jed Lober led the ground game with 26 carries for 111 yards and 3 touchedowns.

Max Montgomery had 6 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown. Jacob Lenz had 8 catches for 73 yards and Cam Holmes had 3 catches for 71 yards.

Defensively Ryan Banister and Malcom McKinnon were the leading tacklers for Husson. Banister had 4 solo tackles and 2 assists, with McKinnon having 6 solo tackles.

Husson is now 1-0. They are on the road again next week, against #13 Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts. Kick-off is set for 12 noon on Saturday, September 13th.