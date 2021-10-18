2 Streaks Snapped And 1 Continues In Maine College Sports

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The UMaine Field Hockey team had their 8 game winning streak snapped Friday at Vermont, but they started a new one yesterday beating Bryant 4-0 on a neutral field at UNH.

• Maine 10-6 overall, Bryant 0-14

• 4 different goal scorers for the Black Bears

• Maine hosts UMass-Lowell in conference play Friday

The UMaine women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw at Binghamton yesterday in America East play.

• Kira Kutzinski – 3rd shutout of the season – made 6 saves in net

• Maine had 8 shots on goal, neither team had a shot on goal in the second overtime

• Bears next game is Sunday, for Senior Day, as they host Hartford

UMaine football picked up their first CAA win of the season as Freddie Brock ran a touchdown, and Derek Robertson hit Brock for another score and threw a 35 yard scoring pass to Devin Young to build a 24-0 lead, and then the Bears held off William and Mary for the 27-16 homecoming win Saturday.

• Maine 2-4 overall, 1-3 in CAA

• Robertson 20-for-40 passing, 223 passing yards, 2 TD’s

• Maine ran for a season high 194 yards

• Bears’ defense had 2 interceptions

• Maine has won last 5 homecoming games

• Black Bears at Albany Saturday

UMaine women’s hockey was shutout in both games at the Alfond this weekend, losing to UConn 1-nothing Friday to open Hockey East play, and then losing to Northeastern 3-nothing to start the year 0-2 in conference.

Husson University Athletics Headlines –

Husson football’s 4 game winning streak was ended Saturday by Endicott College at the Winkin Complex 24-17

• Eagles are 4-2 overall, 1-1 in conference

• Husson at UNE Saturday