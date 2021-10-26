Student Athletes From Maine Colleges Win Weekly Awards

The North Atlantic Conference Weekly Honors are out and Maine Schools and Athletes at well represented.

In Men’s Soccer –

Thomas College has the defensive player of the week in Senior Hayden Elwell

• Terriers shutout UMF, only time Beavers have not scored this season

UMPI has the rookie of the week with Diego Vega

• 4 goals, 1 assist

In Women’s Soccer -

Maine Maritime Academy’s MacKenzie Carter is the player of the week

• Game winning goal & assist

The Mariners Margot Simeon is the co-defensive player of the week

• MMA held Husson to 2 goals and 7 shots in the Mariners win to seal first place in the conference tournament

Husson’s Natalie Aviolla is the rookie of the week again

• Hat Trick in one game, scored first goal of game against MMA Saturday

Swimming and Diving –

Sarah McManamon of Husson University is the women’s diver of the week

Eagles Kayla Payson is the women’s rookie of the week

• Won two individual events

Husson swept the men’s awards

Steven Johnston is the conference swimmer of the week

• Won the 100 yard butterfly and 100 yard breast stroke, anchored 4x100 individual medly

Spencer Bernat is the diver of the week in the NAC

Nathan Gilliam is the league’s rookie of the week

• Won two individual events

Football -

Husson sophomore quarterback Nic Visser is the Commonwealth Coast Conference Football offensive player of the week.

• Completed 25 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns in win against UNE

• Ran for 28 yards

• 378 total yards, second most in program history

Field Hockey -

UMaine-Farmington’s Katelyn Rouleau is the New England Collegiate Conference, Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week