Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football Week 1 winners
Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications are back for another year on The Ticket. Each week, Ernie will pluck 20 high school and local college games off the schedule and pick the winners before they happen.
Here's who Ernie has coming out victorious this week -
11-player high school football -
Thursday’s game:
John Bapst 24, Nokomis 14
Friday’s games:
Thornton Acad. 31, Bangor 14
Mt. Blue 21, Brewer 15
Hampden Acad. 22, Skowhegan 21
Foxcroft Acad. 28, Belfast 16
Maranacook 30, Mattanawcook Acad. 20
Old Town 22, Madison 8
Saturday’s games:
Hermon 22, Medomak Valley 20
Winslow 28, MCI 14
Oceanside 30, Brunswick 28
8-player high school football -
Thursday’s game:
Old Orchard Beach 30, Boothbay 6
Friday’s games:
MDI 22, Gray-New Gloucester 6
Bucksport 24, Stearns 23
Ellsworth 28, Washington Acad. 14
Telstar 12, Mount View 7
Saturday’s games:
Camden Hills 22, Greely 21
Orono 35, Dexter 14
Houlton 20, St. John Valley 12
College football -
Saturday’s games:
Montana State 35, Maine 17
Husson 28, Framingham State 17