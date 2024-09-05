Ernie Clark predicts local/high school football Week 1 winners

Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications are back for another year on The Ticket. Each week, Ernie will pluck 20 high school and local college games off the schedule and pick the winners before they happen.

Here's who Ernie has coming out victorious this week -

11-player high school football -

Thursday’s game:

John Bapst 24, Nokomis 14

Friday’s games:

Thornton Acad. 31, Bangor 14

Mt. Blue 21, Brewer 15

Hampden Acad. 22, Skowhegan 21

Foxcroft Acad. 28, Belfast 16

Maranacook 30, Mattanawcook Acad. 20

Old Town 22, Madison 8

Saturday’s games:

Hermon 22, Medomak Valley 20

Winslow 28, MCI 14

Oceanside 30, Brunswick 28

8-player high school football -

Thursday’s game:

Old Orchard Beach 30, Boothbay 6

Friday’s games:

MDI 22, Gray-New Gloucester 6

Bucksport 24, Stearns 23

Ellsworth 28, Washington Acad. 14

Telstar 12, Mount View 7

Saturday’s games:

Camden Hills 22, Greely 21

Orono 35, Dexter 14

Houlton 20, St. John Valley 12

College football -

Saturday’s games:

Montana State 35, Maine 17

Husson 28, Framingham State 17