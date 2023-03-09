Gabby Price to Be Inducted Into Maine Sports Hall of Fame

Long-time football coach Gabby Price has been elected to the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

Price was a coach at Bangor High School from 1973 to 1984 and from 1992 to 2000. The Rams won the state championships in 1979 and 1981.

After leaving Bangor, Gabby became the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Husson University from 2002 to 2008 and then from 2013 to 2018. His 72 wins as Husson University Football Coach, are the most in program history.

While at Husson, he was named Coach of the Year 4 times and won 5 Conference titles, making 4 NCAA appearances.

The rest of the Class of 2023 will be announced on March 20th.

Price will be inducted in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame on October 29 at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

