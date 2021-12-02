In the Battle of Eagles Ellsworth Tops GSA 81-54 [PHOTOS/STATS]
In the preseason Battle of the Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles topped the GSA Eagles 81-54 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon December 2nd.
Ellsworth led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-29 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 70-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was paced by Chance Mercier with a game high 23 points. Eamon MacDonald had 11 points and Michael Palmer finished with 10 points. Ellsworth was 15-24 from the free throw line and sank 8 3-pointers. MacDonald and Michael Palmer each drained 3 3-pointers and Chance Mercier had 2 3's.
GSA was paced by David Gadsby with 15 points. Azaiah Nanson had 13 points and Patrick Dagan finished with 11 points. GSA was 17-20 from the free throw line and they sank 5 3-pointers. Dagan had 3 3-pointers, and Bryce Schneider and David Gadsby each had a 3-pointer.
Ellsworth is back in action on Tuesday, December 7th when they play the Brewer Witches in Brewer at 6:30 p.m.
Linescore
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|George Stevens Academy Boys
|11
|18
|16
|9
|54
|Ellsworth Boys
|18
|27
|25
|11
|81
Boxscore
GSA
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|David Gadsby
|1
|15
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Matthew Astbury
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arden Weaver
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Patrick Dagan
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Dexter Brown
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|21
|Teague Smallidge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Jack Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Bryce Schneider
|1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|30
|Sol Lorio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|32
|Brockett Muir
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Azaiah Nanson
|1
|13
|3
|3
|0
|7
|8
|3
|40
|Harrison Walden
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|54
|16
|11
|5
|17
|20
|20
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Chance Mercier
|1
|24
|8
|6
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Logan McGowan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Gage Hardy
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|14
|Brody Mercier
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|1
|10
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|81
|29
|21
|8
|15
|24
|19
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!