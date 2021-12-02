In the Battle of Eagles Ellsworth Tops GSA 81-54 [PHOTOS/STATS]

December 2, 2021 Photo Walter Churchill

In the preseason Battle of the Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles topped the GSA Eagles 81-54 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon December 2nd.

Ellsworth led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-29 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 70-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was paced by Chance Mercier with a game high 23 points. Eamon MacDonald had 11 points and Michael Palmer finished with 10 points. Ellsworth was 15-24 from the free throw line and sank 8 3-pointers. MacDonald and Michael Palmer each drained 3 3-pointers and Chance Mercier had 2 3's.

GSA was paced by David Gadsby with 15 points. Azaiah Nanson had 13 points and Patrick Dagan finished with 11 points. GSA was 17-20 from the free throw line and they sank 5 3-pointers. Dagan had 3 3-pointers, and Bryce Schneider and David Gadsby each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is back in action on Tuesday, December 7th when they play the Brewer Witches in Brewer at 6:30 p.m.

Linescore

1234T
George Stevens Academy Boys111816954
Ellsworth Boys1827251181

Boxscore

GSA

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1David Gadsby115541443
2Matthew Astbury10000000
3Arden Weaver12110003
4Patrick Dagan111413003
10Dexter Brown13110124
21Teague Smallidge10000000
24Jack Gray10000000
25Bryce Schneider17211222
30Sol Lorio11000122
32Brockett Muir10000000
33Azaiah Nanson113330783
40Harrison Walden12000220
TOTALS15416115172020

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier124862660
4Miles Palmer12000224
5Logan McGowan12110003
10Hunter Curtis18330262
11Brett Bragdon12110002
12Gage Hardy16220251
14Brody Mercier12110011
15Eamon MacDonald111413000
20Peter Keblinsky16330002
21Cruz Coffin10000000
22Michael Palmer110303122
23Kaleb Connors12000220
30Michael Harris14220001
32Ethan LeClerc12110001
TOTALS18129218152419

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Ellsworth-GSA Boys Basketball December 2

The Ellsworth and GSA Boys Basketball Teams met at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 2nd in the Battle of the Eagles
Categories: High School Basketball, High School Sports, Local Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top