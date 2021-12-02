In the Battle of Eagles Ellsworth Tops GSA 81-54 [PHOTOS/STATS]

In the preseason Battle of the Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles topped the GSA Eagles 81-54 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon December 2nd.

Ellsworth led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-29 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 70-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was paced by Chance Mercier with a game high 23 points. Eamon MacDonald had 11 points and Michael Palmer finished with 10 points. Ellsworth was 15-24 from the free throw line and sank 8 3-pointers. MacDonald and Michael Palmer each drained 3 3-pointers and Chance Mercier had 2 3's.

GSA was paced by David Gadsby with 15 points. Azaiah Nanson had 13 points and Patrick Dagan finished with 11 points. GSA was 17-20 from the free throw line and they sank 5 3-pointers. Dagan had 3 3-pointers, and Bryce Schneider and David Gadsby each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is back in action on Tuesday, December 7th when they play the Brewer Witches in Brewer at 6:30 p.m.

Linescore

1 2 3 4 T George Stevens Academy Boys 11 18 16 9 54 Ellsworth Boys 18 27 25 11 81

Boxscore

GSA

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 David Gadsby 1 15 5 4 1 4 4 3 2 Matthew Astbury 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Arden Weaver 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 4 Patrick Dagan 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 3 10 Dexter Brown 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 4 21 Teague Smallidge 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Jack Gray 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Bryce Schneider 1 7 2 1 1 2 2 2 30 Sol Lorio 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 32 Brockett Muir 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Azaiah Nanson 1 13 3 3 0 7 8 3 40 Harrison Walden 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 TOTALS 1 54 16 11 5 17 20 20

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Chance Mercier 1 24 8 6 2 6 6 0 4 Miles Palmer 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 4 5 Logan McGowan 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 10 Hunter Curtis 1 8 3 3 0 2 6 2 11 Brett Bragdon 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 Gage Hardy 1 6 2 2 0 2 5 1 14 Brody Mercier 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 Eamon MacDonald 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 2 21 Cruz Coffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 1 10 3 0 3 1 2 2 23 Kaleb Connors 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 30 Michael Harris 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 32 Ethan LeClerc 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 TOTALS 1 81 29 21 8 15 24 19

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!