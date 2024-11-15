Is it More likely Soto signs, Monty stays, or Pats make playoffs?

Things are heating up in the Hub.

Hot stoves, hot seats, and a hotshot young QB. The story lines write themselves which for someone sitting in the seat I am, it's most appreciated.

Let's go by order of how I just listed it above.

The Boston Red Sox find themselves firmly in the midst of the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Whether they'll get him to sign on the dotted line is a different matter, but you can't say they are not going "full throttle" after the 26-year-old superstar.

Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported that Boston's 3-hour meeting with Soto yesterday in southern California thoroughly impressed the free agent outfielder. With a contingent of Alex Cora, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and Craig Breslow on site to pitch Soto on the organization's young talent, Boston's long lineage of Dominican stars and Soto's fit as the face of the franchise for years to come.

Now, all of that sounds great. But I'm sure it's the same as what you'll hear from his meetings with the Blue Jays, Mets and Yankees. You better not underwhelm in these meetings. The whole point is to wine and dine and paint the rosiest picture possible.

I think DraftKings' Jared Carrabis said it best by saying, from what he's hearing after the meeting, he's moved the Boston's chances at signing Soto "from 5% to double digits."

Now for the hot seat - that belongs to Mr. Montgomery. It was another stinker for the B's last night in Dallas as the Stars pummeled Boston 7-2. The team is listless and unable to get much going in the way of positive momentum despite bringing a 4-1-1 record over their previous six games into last night's contest.

The temperature under Monty's seat has been rising since they opened the season with him in a lame duck position. With no practice schedule today, it's led Bruins writers to speculate all morning if there could be a Friday night news dump in store for the B's.

Finally, that brings us to Drake Maye. The wunderkind in Foxborough who has Pats players and fans believing again. Yes, they're 3-7. But if you haven't paid attention, the bottom of the AFC playoff picture is also a mess, and the 7-seed is only two wins out of New England's reach.

Granted, two wins is 67% of what they've accomplished through 10 weeks...

Which of these three unlikely events do you give the best chance at coming to fruition?