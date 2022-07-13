N'Keal Harry's time in New England came to an end yesterday when Bill Belichick shipped the former-1st rounder off to Chicago for a 2024 7th round pick.

Frankly, it's surprising 'Da Bears even gave up that much for Harry, who quickly became one of Belichick's biggest draft busts. Harry was hurt for the first half of his rookie season, then couldn't get on the same page with Tom Brady or the offense once he was healthy enough to get on the field. While some tried to blame Brady for Harry's rookie struggles, saying the then 42-year-old QB didn't put in enough time with the young receivers, it was quickly evident that Harry just couldn't cut it.

All told, he caught 57 passes during his three seasons with the Pats, totaling a meager 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games played.

That's bad enough, but it's even worse when you consider Deebo Samuel ('21 All-Pro), A.J. Brown ('20 Pro Bowler), D.K. Metcalf ('20 Pro Bowler), Diontae Johnson ('21 Pro Bowler), Terry McLauren (back-to-back 1000-yard seasons) and Hunter Renfrow ('21 Pro Bowler) were all still on the board when the Pats took Harry with the final pick of the 1st round.

Recent Patriots' draft classes haven't been overly kind to Bill the GM and Harry unfortunately became the poster boy for those struggles identifying new talent via the draft.

Is he the worst-ever draft selection in Belichick's 22 seasons in New England?