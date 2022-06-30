Is This The Most Disgusting ‘Sporting Event’ Of The Year? [Poll]

Every 4th of July, tens of thousands of people flock to Coney Island to witness the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Or more accurately, as many people as would attend a Red Sox game at Fenway park pack themselves around a stage to watch sweaty men and women shovel mushy hot dogs down their gullet. Descriptive enough for you?

For whatever reason, the hot dog eating spectacle has become a staple of this country's birthday and given way to some very well-known competitors, led by the G.O.A.T. Joey Chestnut.

At last year's competition, the 14-time champion broke his own world record by gorging 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes. Will you be tuning in on Monday to see if the perennial champion stuff his face, or does just the thought of watching make you a little queasy?