Is this year’s NBA champ playing tonight in Boston? [Poll]

Tonight, the TD Garden plays host to a matchup between two of the top three teams in the NBA as the 42-win Celtics welcome the 48-win Cavaliers to Boston.

Cleveland is having a remarkable year at 48-10 and has basically already wrapped up the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference as they hold a 6.5-game lead over the Celtics with 23 games remaining in the regular season.

The first three meetings between Cleveland and Boston this season have made for excellent theater, with the C's owning a narrow 114.3 to 112.3 edge on average.

Here's a detailed breakdown of this season's meetings ahead of tonight's final regular season clash...

11/19 (NBA Cup) - Celtics win 120-117 in Boston to end Cleveland's 15-0 start to the season. Jayson Tatum paced the C's with 33pts/12reb/7ast while Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 35pts/8reb/3ast.

12/1 - Cavaliers win 115-111 in Cleveland after outscoring the Celtics 43-26 in the 4th quarter. Tatum: 33/8/4, Mitchell: 35/7/3, scored 20 of his 35 points in the 4th quarter.

2/4 - Celtics win 112-105 in Boston in a game where the starting-5 posted a combined -31 while Boston's bench bailed them out with a combined +66. Tatum: 22/4/7, Mitchell: 31/10/6.

So far, the home team has held serve. That's something at the forefront of Cavs' head coach Kenny Atkinson's mind heading into tonight's game. "We still have to prove we can beat them, beat them at their place. I think we go in there, kind of guns blazing, go for the win, whatever it takes, throw everything at them. And then after that game, we can kind of step back and say, 'Hey, what can we do in the playoffs?'"

While 47-win OKC looms out west, the Cavs are the most direct threat (injuries aside) in Boston's quest to repeat.

While the NBA world turns its attention to the TD Garden tonight, will we be watching this season's eventual NBA champ on the court?