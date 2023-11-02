James Taylor Sings National Anthem Prior to Lewiston-Edward Little Football Game [VIDEO]

The world is grieving with Lewiston after the recent mass-shooting, and the healing process is slowly beginning. It's going to take a long, long time, but music and sports can help in the process. On Wednesday night, the two combined as Lewiston and Edward Little played their final regular season football game, in Lewiston.

The 2 teams met in "The Battle of the Bridge" as Edward Little is in Auburn, the sister-city of Lewiston. For anyone out of Maine, when referring to the Lewiston area, it's always Lewiston-Auburn. It's kind of like Bangor-Brewer.

Prior to the game, James Taylor, the singer-songwriter came out to mid-field and sang the National Anthem as both teams lined up together, with the players mixed together, showing the solidarity of Lewiston-Auburn., and symbolically the State of Maine and the world..

As for the game, it was only fitting that Lewiston won. The Lewiston Blue Devils beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 34-18. Lewiston finishes the season 3-5 while Edward Little finishes the season with a 0-8 record.