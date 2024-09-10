John Bapst 6 MDI 1 [PHOTOS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Girl's Soccer Team defeated MDI 6-1 at the University of Maine on Tuesday afternoon, September 10th.

John Bapst led 2-1 at the end of the 1st Half.

John Bapst's scoring

Claire Gaetani 2 goals

Quinn Bennett 2 goals

Jacque Pangburn 1 goal

MDI own goal

MDI's goal came from Rosie Ellis.

MDI is now 0-2. They travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Thursday, September 12th at 6 p.m.

John Bapst is 2-0. The Crusaders travel up to Aroostook County to play Presque Isle on Saturday, September 14th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the scoring.

