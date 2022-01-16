John Bapst Boys Defeat Bucksport 58-35 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

After trailing 16-8 the John Bapst Boys Basketball Team exploded for 15 points in the 2nd Quarter and 19 points in the 3rd Quarter to beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 58-35 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th.

Bucksport led 16-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the score was tied 23-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 42-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Nick Chaffee had a game high 15 points, with Edoardo Fiore finishing with 12 points and Jordan Kimball 10 points. The Crusaders were 7-14 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Chaffee had 3 3-pointers and Kimball 2 3-pointers.

Bucksport was led by Collin Simpson and Caden Blackwood who each had 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 7-9 from the free throw line and didn't have a 3-pointer.

John Bapst is 5-2 and is supposed to play on Monday, January 17th at Orono, weather permitting.

Bucksport is 1-7 and is supposed to play on Monday, January 17th at Houlton, weather permitting.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport  Boys1676635
John Bapst  Boys815191658

Box Score

Bucksport

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Thomas Thompson211000
2Caden Blackwood1044022
3Kamryn Webber000000
4Jason Terrill000000
5Collin McDougal000000
10Gunny Cyr000002
22Ty Giberson622022
25Evan Donnell733011
32Collin Simpson1044022
33Jake Williams000000
TOTALS351414-79

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10  Nick Chaffee1553235
12Jon Pangburn732100
20Jordan Kimball1042200
22Levi Peterson211000
24Zach Norman100012
30Kevin Austin000000
32Andy Czapiga211000
34Edoardo Fiore1266002
44Loga McMahon622023
50Corey Butler000000
51Camren Barker000000
52Hayden Bay311012
TOTALS5823185714
