John Bapst Boys Defeat Bucksport 58-35 [STATS]

After trailing 16-8 the John Bapst Boys Basketball Team exploded for 15 points in the 2nd Quarter and 19 points in the 3rd Quarter to beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 58-35 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th.

Bucksport led 16-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the score was tied 23-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 42-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Nick Chaffee had a game high 15 points, with Edoardo Fiore finishing with 12 points and Jordan Kimball 10 points. The Crusaders were 7-14 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Chaffee had 3 3-pointers and Kimball 2 3-pointers.

Bucksport was led by Collin Simpson and Caden Blackwood who each had 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 7-9 from the free throw line and didn't have a 3-pointer.

John Bapst is 5-2 and is supposed to play on Monday, January 17th at Orono, weather permitting.

Bucksport is 1-7 and is supposed to play on Monday, January 17th at Houlton, weather permitting.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 16 7 6 6 35 John Bapst Boys 8 15 19 16 58

Box Score

Bucksport

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Thomas Thompson 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Caden Blackwood 10 4 4 0 2 2 3 Kamryn Webber 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jason Terrill 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Collin McDougal 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Gunny Cyr 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 Ty Giberson 6 2 2 0 2 2 25 Evan Donnell 7 3 3 0 1 1 32 Collin Simpson 10 4 4 0 2 2 33 Jake Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 35 14 14 - 7 9

