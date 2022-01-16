John Bapst Boys Defeat Bucksport 58-35 [STATS]
After trailing 16-8 the John Bapst Boys Basketball Team exploded for 15 points in the 2nd Quarter and 19 points in the 3rd Quarter to beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 58-35 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th.
Bucksport led 16-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the score was tied 23-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 42-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Nick Chaffee had a game high 15 points, with Edoardo Fiore finishing with 12 points and Jordan Kimball 10 points. The Crusaders were 7-14 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Chaffee had 3 3-pointers and Kimball 2 3-pointers.
Bucksport was led by Collin Simpson and Caden Blackwood who each had 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 7-9 from the free throw line and didn't have a 3-pointer.
John Bapst is 5-2 and is supposed to play on Monday, January 17th at Orono, weather permitting.
Bucksport is 1-7 and is supposed to play on Monday, January 17th at Houlton, weather permitting.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucksport Boys
|16
|7
|6
|6
|35
|John Bapst Boys
|8
|15
|19
|16
|58
Box Score
Bucksport
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Thomas Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Caden Blackwood
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Kamryn Webber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jason Terrill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Collin McDougal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Gunny Cyr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Ty Giberson
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Evan Donnell
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Collin Simpson
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Jake Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|14
|14
|-
|7
|9
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Nick Chaffee
|15
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|12
|Jon Pangburn
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Levi Peterson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Zach Norman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|Kevin Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Andy Czapiga
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Edoardo Fiore
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|44
|Loga McMahon
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|50
|Corey Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Camren Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Hayden Bay
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|58
|23
|18
|5
|7
|14