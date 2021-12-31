John Bapst Boys Keep Waterville Winless 49-31 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team kept the Waterville Panthers winless, beating them 49-31 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, December 30th.

John Bapst jumped out to a 16-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 35-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Edoardo Fiore had a team-high 13 points while Jordan Kimball and Logan McMahon each finished with 10 points. The Crusaders were 9-18 from the free throw line.

Waterville was led by Liam Van Oesen with 13 points, while Dustan Hunter finished with 11 points. The Panthers were 7-9 from the free throw line. Waterville scored 4 3-pointers, 3 by Van Oesen and the other by Hunter.

John Bapst is now 3-2 and will play at Ellsworth on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Waterville is 0-6 and will play at home against Winslow on Tuesday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Waterville Boys6771131
John Bapst  Boys161451449

Box Score

Waterville

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Johnny Nawfel10000000
4Nick Poulin10000002
11Spencer Minihan13000343
14Ethan Hobart10000002
20Dustan Hunter111413002
21Asher Grazulis12110000
23Liam Von Oesen113431451
30Garrett Gendreau10000002
32Elias Nawfel12110002
35Adam Sirois10000002
TOTALS13110647916

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Nick Chaffee11000120
12Jon Pangburn13110112
20Jordan Kimball110550001
22Levi Peterson10000000
24Zach Norman12000221
30Kevin Austin10000003
32Andy Czapiga18330241
34Edoardo Fiore113660163
44Logan McMahon110440231
50Corey Butler10000000
52Camren Barker12110001
TOTALS1492020-91813
