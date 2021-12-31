John Bapst Boys Keep Waterville Winless 49-31 [STATS]
The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team kept the Waterville Panthers winless, beating them 49-31 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, December 30th.
John Bapst jumped out to a 16-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 35-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Edoardo Fiore had a team-high 13 points while Jordan Kimball and Logan McMahon each finished with 10 points. The Crusaders were 9-18 from the free throw line.
Waterville was led by Liam Van Oesen with 13 points, while Dustan Hunter finished with 11 points. The Panthers were 7-9 from the free throw line. Waterville scored 4 3-pointers, 3 by Van Oesen and the other by Hunter.
John Bapst is now 3-2 and will play at Ellsworth on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel
Waterville is 0-6 and will play at home against Winslow on Tuesday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m.
To nominate a player for our High School Athlete of the Week, please click HERE
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Waterville Boys
|6
|7
|7
|11
|31
|John Bapst Boys
|16
|14
|5
|14
|49
Box Score
Waterville
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Johnny Nawfel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Nick Poulin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Spencer Minihan
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|14
|Ethan Hobart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Dustan Hunter
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|21
|Asher Grazulis
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Liam Von Oesen
|1
|13
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|1
|30
|Garrett Gendreau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Elias Nawfel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Adam Sirois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|31
|10
|6
|4
|7
|9
|16
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Nick Chaffee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|12
|Jon Pangburn
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Levi Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Zach Norman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|30
|Kevin Austin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|Andy Czapiga
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1
|34
|Edoardo Fiore
|1
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|6
|3
|44
|Logan McMahon
|1
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|50
|Corey Butler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Camren Barker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|20
|20
|-
|9
|18
|13