John Bapst Boys Keep Waterville Winless 49-31 [STATS]

The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team kept the Waterville Panthers winless, beating them 49-31 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, December 30th.

John Bapst jumped out to a 16-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 35-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Edoardo Fiore had a team-high 13 points while Jordan Kimball and Logan McMahon each finished with 10 points. The Crusaders were 9-18 from the free throw line.

Waterville was led by Liam Van Oesen with 13 points, while Dustan Hunter finished with 11 points. The Panthers were 7-9 from the free throw line. Waterville scored 4 3-pointers, 3 by Van Oesen and the other by Hunter.

John Bapst is now 3-2 and will play at Ellsworth on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Waterville is 0-6 and will play at home against Winslow on Tuesday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m.

To nominate a player for our High School Athlete of the Week, please click HERE

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Waterville Boys 6 7 7 11 31 John Bapst Boys 16 14 5 14 49

Box Score

Waterville

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Johnny Nawfel 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Nick Poulin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 Spencer Minihan 1 3 0 0 0 3 4 3 14 Ethan Hobart 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 Dustan Hunter 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 2 21 Asher Grazulis 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 Liam Von Oesen 1 13 4 3 1 4 5 1 30 Garrett Gendreau 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 Elias Nawfel 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 35 Adam Sirois 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 TOTALS 1 31 10 6 4 7 9 16

John Bapst