John Bapst Boys Pick Up 1st Win of the Season – Beat Hermon 60-53 [STATS]

The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th, 60-53.

The Crusaders led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They increased their lead to 46-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Jon Pangburn who had 13 points, going 11-14 from the free throw line. Logan McMahon finished with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Tristen Martin and Mattia Eberle each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 25-41 from the free throw line.

Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Bryce Edwards had 20 points. Owen Wyman had 12 points and Brody Hurd finished with 10 points. The Hawks were 10-21 from the free throw line. Edwards had 2 3-pointers and Carter Wiggin had 1 3-pointer. Hermon was 10-21 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 1-4. They will host Waterville on Thursday, December 29th at 1 p.m.

Hermon is 1-3. The Hawks travel to Bar Harbor to play the MDI Trojans on Friday December 30th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on their free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 9 17 20 14 60 Hermon Hawks Boys 8 10 14 21 53

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 13 1 - 11 14 Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 0 - - - - Logan McMahon 11 1 3 - - Jack Mason 0 - - - - Mattia Eberle 5 - 1 2 7 Sam Bay 8 3 - 2 4 Soren Peterson 0 - - - - Mark Gaetani 7 2 - 3 8 Tristen Martin 9 3 1 - - Tassallo Wedding 7 - - 7 8 Bryce Stengel 0 - - - - Camren Barker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 10 5 25 41

Hermon