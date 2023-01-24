John Bapst Boys Stun Orono 57-51 in OT [STATS]

The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team stunned Orono, handing the Red Riots their 2nd loss of the season, winning 57-51 in overtime on Tuesday, January 24th.

John Bapst led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They led by 1 point 34-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double-figures. Jon Pangburn was the leading scorer with 18 points and a 3-pointer. Logan McMahon had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Mark Gaetani had 10 points. Tristen Martin drained 2 3-pointers and Mattia Eberle had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders hit 7 3's on the night and were 6-12 from the free throw line.

Otono was led by Pierce Walston with a game-high 24 points with 2 3-pointers. Ben Francis had 12 points. Brady Hews had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst is now 4-9. They travel to Bucksport to take on the Golden Bucks on Saturday, January 28th at 2 p.m.

Orono is now 12-2 and will travel to Foxcroft Academy to play the Ponies on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T John Bapst Boys 11 8 15 13 10 57 Orono Boys 9 9 15 14 4 51

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 18 6 1 3 5 Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 0 - - - - Logan McMahon 11 1 3 - 1 Jack Mason 0 - - - - Mattia Eberle 5 1 1 - 1 Sam Bay 0 - - - - Soren Peterson 0 - - - - Mark Gaetani 10 4 - 2 2 Tristen Martin 8 1 2 - - Tassallo Wedding 0 - - - - Bryce Stengel 0 - - - - Camren Barker 5 2 - 1 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 15 7 6 12

Orono