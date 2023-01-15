John Bapst Girls Double Up Bucksport 38-19 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team beat Bucksport 38-19 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 14th.

John Bapst led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 29-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Kaylee Horr with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Claire Gaetani had 8 points. Jayden Schoppee and Brynn Schoder each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 5-10 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Rylee Coombs with 7 points, including a 3-pointer. Jetta Shook and Addison Goss each had 4 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-5 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 4-7. The Crusaders host the Orono Red Riots Monday, January 16th at 2 p.m.

Bucksport is now 2-9. They host Houlton on Monday, January 16th at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 4 4 4 7 19 John Bapst Girls 12 14 3 9 38

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samantha Cyr 2 1 - - - Makayla Miller 0 - - - - Elsa Theobald 0 - - - - Addison Goss 4 2 - - - Jetta Shook 4 2 - - - Aivah Tweedie 0 - - - - Rylee Coombs 7 1 1 2 2 Katlynn Flannert 0 - - - 1 Mercedes Taungatua 2 1 - - 2 Jayden Tripp 0 - - - - Lacey Bailey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 19 7 1 2 5

John Bapst