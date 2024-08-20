John Bapst Preseason Football Practices Day 2 [PHOTOS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Football Team was hard at work on Tuesday morning, August 20th on the Dorothea Dix field in Bangor.
Check out photos from Tuesday's practice.
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper
John Bapst 2024 Varsity Football Schedule
- Thursday September 5th vs. Nokomis at UMaine 7 p.m.
- Thursday September 12th vs. Hampden Academy at UMaine 7 p.m.
- Thursday September 19th at MCI 7 p.m.
- Thursday September 26th at Old Town 7 p.m.
- Friday October 4th vs. Winslow 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium
- Thursday October 10th at Belfast 7 p.m.
- Friday October 18th at Mattanawcook Academy 7 p.m.
- Saturday October 26th vs. Foxcroft Academy at Cameron Stadium TBD
