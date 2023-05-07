John Bapst Takes 2 Games from Caribou in the County on Saturday

The John Bapst Crusaders took 2 games from the Caribou Vikings in the County on Saturday, winning Game 1 19-1 and Game 2 45-0. Both games were stopped after 5 innings.

Game 1

Emma Lowell pitched the 5-inning game for the Crusaders. She allowed 2 hits and 1 run. She struck out 6 and walked 2.

John Bapst was scoreless through the 1st 2 innings then scored 4 in the 3rd 8 in the 4th and 7 in the 5th inning.

The Crusaders had 21 hits.

Julia Hagstrom 3 hits with a double and 3 RBIs

Addison Milligan 3 hits with a double, and triple and 5 RBIs

Ariana Cross 4 hits with a double and triple and 4 RBIs

Olivia Hagstrom 2 hits with a double and 1 RBI

Lily Stelline 2 hits with a triple and 2 RBIs

Sara Michaud 2 hits with 3 RBIs

Emma Lowell 1 hit

Grace Martin 1 hit

Alana Mitchell 3 hits

Game 2

John Bapst scored 13 runs in the 1st inning, 6 runs in the 2nd inning, 2 runs in the 3rd inning and 12 runs in the 4th and 5th innings.

Ariana Cross allowed 3 hits, striking out 7

The Crusaders had 31 hits.

Julia Hagstrom 4 hits with 2 doubles and 6 RBIs

Grace Martin 4 hits with 2 doubles and 2 triples and 4 RBIs

Ariana Cross 7 hits with 2 homers and 8 RBIs

Olivia Hagstrom 2 hits with a double and 2 RBI

Lily Steline 4 hits with a double and 3 RBIs

Grace Bouchard 1 hits and 2 RBIs

Maddie Brown 2 hits and 3 RBIs

Alana Mitchell 3 hits with a double and 2 RBIs

Addison Milligan 4 hits with a double and triple and 6 RBIs

John Bapst is now 5-1. They will host Washington Academy on Monday May 8th.

Caribou is 1-6. They will host Houlton on Tuesday, May 16th at 4 p.m.