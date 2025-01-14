John Bapst’s Claire Gaetani Named Big East Girl’s Player of the Week

Congratulations to John Bapst's Claire Gaetani who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week by the coaches of the Big East.

Gaetani played in 3 games and scored 55 points, ripping down 17 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. She had 16 steals

Selected to Honor Roll were

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou, 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals

Liv Adams - Caribou, 2 games, 29 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Quinn Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 17 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals

Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth, 2 games, 40 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth, 2 games, 36 points, 7 assists, 7 steals

Addison Atherton - Ellsworth, 2 games, 20 points, 16 rebounds

Brooke Gallop - Hermon, 2 games, 25 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Becca Balmas - Hermon, 2 games, 18points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals

Stella Goetz - John Bapst, 3 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 6 steals

Lexi Tozier - MDI, 3 games, 34 points, 32 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals

Taylor Madden - Old Town, 2 games, 32 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Taylor Loring - Old Town, 2 games, 35 points, 2 rebounds, 5 steals.

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle, 2 games, 39points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals

Get our free mobile app