John Bapst’s Claire Gaetani Named Big East Girl’s Player of the Week
Congratulations to John Bapst's Claire Gaetani who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week by the coaches of the Big East.
Gaetani played in 3 games and scored 55 points, ripping down 17 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. She had 16 steals
Selected to Honor Roll were
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou, 2 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals
- Liv Adams - Caribou, 2 games, 29 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Quinn Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 17 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals
- Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth, 2 games, 40 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth, 2 games, 36 points, 7 assists, 7 steals
- Addison Atherton - Ellsworth, 2 games, 20 points, 16 rebounds
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon, 2 games, 25 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal
- Becca Balmas - Hermon, 2 games, 18points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals
- Stella Goetz - John Bapst, 3 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 6 steals
- Lexi Tozier - MDI, 3 games, 34 points, 32 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals
- Taylor Madden - Old Town, 2 games, 32 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Taylor Loring - Old Town, 2 games, 35 points, 2 rebounds, 5 steals.
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle, 2 games, 39points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
