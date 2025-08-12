Maine Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly Field Hockey Coach's Show on Monday August 11th.

The Maine Field Hockey Team has been hard at work with preseason training since Friday, August 8th. Coach Babineau talked about the preseason and the upcoming exhibition games on August 14th and 16th in Massachusetts against Boston University on August 14th, and then at the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, August 16th.

Coach Babineau talked about fostering a team atmosphere with so many new players, and training in the heat, with Maine's recent heatwave.

Check out this week's show!

The Black Bears open the season with a tough Labor Day Weekend schedule, hosting Boston College on Friday, August 29th and then Indiana University on Monday September 1st at 11 a.m.