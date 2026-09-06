It was a tough day for the Maine Football Team as they fell to Appalachian State 55-3 in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday, September 5th.

Maine's lone score of the game came with 51 seconds remaining in the 3rd Quarter on a 40 yard field goal from Samuel Tremblay. That was Maine's best drive of the day, as it was a 18 play drive, eating 8:23 of the clock.

Maine was outgained 647-250 in total yards. App State outgained Maine rushing 299-52 and 348-198 passing.

Maine's punter Anthony Pecorella was kept busy, and he did his part. He punted 5 times, averaging 42.8 yards and he had 3 punts longer than 50 yards, including a long of 58 yards.

Eddie Buehler was 18-32 passing for 198 yards. He was picked off twice and sacked twice.

Rashawn Marshall was 13-39 rushing, and Aidan Winter was 3-17.

Corey Rideout was 1-47 receiving. Nick Laughlin had 4 catches for 26 yards.

Sam Oppenheimer was Maine's leading tackler, with 10 solo and 3 assists. Noah Carpenter was Maine's 2nd leading tackler with 6 solo and 3 assists. Kyle Pressley had Maine's only sack.

Appalachian State is 1-0.

Maine is now 1-1. They open up their home schedule on Saturday, September 12 when they host Merrimack College. If you can't be there to cheer on the Black Bears in person, you can listen to the game on I-95, WWMJ 95.7 FM with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy broadcasting the game. Pregame starts at 4:30 with the kickoff at 5 p.m.

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