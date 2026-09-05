The Maine Field Hockey Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Friday afternoon, September 4th, shutting out the Stonehill Skyhawks 4-0 in Orono.

There was no score after the 1st Quarter, with the shots tied at 3-3.

Maine outshot Stonehill 6-3 in the 2nd Quarter, but the score was still deadlocked at 0-0.

Nicole Kowalewski scored Maine's 1st goal of the game, and the 1st for the Black Bears in the 2026 season, with 2:32 gone in the 3rd Quarter.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, outshooting Stonehill 7-1 in the Quarter.

Maine scored 3 times in the 4th Quarter. Martha Barratt scored with 2:24 gone, assisted by Emily Chisholm and Eloise Penty.

Saylor Kuefler then scored twice. With 6:03 left to play, she scored assisted by Taylor Stanford and then with 3:34 left to play found the back of the goal box again.

Maine outshot Stonehill 7-0 in the 4th Quarter and 23-4 in the game.

Annabel Halkes picked up her 1st career shutout for the Black Bears, finishing with 1 save.

Maine had an 11-2 penalty corner advantage.

Maine is now 1-2 and Stonehill 0-2.

The Black Bears will host Davidson on Sunday, September 6th at 11 a.m. If you can't make it to watch the game in person, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Fox 22.