After playing #8 Liberty on Friday to open the season, the UMaine Field Hockey team fell to #15 Massachusetts 7-0 on Sunday afternoon, August 30th in Orono.

It was another tough day offensively for Maine, against a Top-20 opponent, as Massachusetts outshot Maine 22-6. Massachusetts had 18 shot on goal, compared to Maine's 3.

Amber Fairon led Massachusetts, scoring 4 of their 7 goals, with 3 goals coming within the 1st half.

Fiona Gunsch started in goal for Maine and had 5 saves, allowing 4 goals in the 1st Half. Annabel Halkes was in the goal for the 2nd Half and had 6 saves, allowing 3 goals.

Former Maine Black Bear Roazarie Mrazova started in goal for Massachusetts.

On Saturday, Massachusetts beat #8 Liberty 3-2 at the University of Maine.

Massachusetts is 2-0 while Maine is 0-2.

The Black Bears will host Stonehill on Friday, September 4th at 1 p.m. at the Field Hockey Complex at UMaine.