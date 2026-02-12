The #3 Katahdin Boy's Basketball Team beat #6 Van Buren 54-42 on Thursday night, February 12th in the final Class S Boy's Northern Maine Quarterfinals.

Katahdin led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Calvin Richardson had 9 points and Conor Schmidt and Bryten Hartsgrove each had 5 points. Alexander Violette had 4 points for the Crusaders.

Van Buren outscored Katahdin 13-10 in the 2nd Quarter, to cut the lead to 10 points, 29-19. At the Half, Richardson had 15 points for Katahdin and Hartsgrove had 9 points. For Van Buren, at the Half, Violette had 10 points and Alex Bebout had 6 points.

The lead was still 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, with Katahdin up 38-28.

Katahdin was led by Calvin Richardson who had a game-high 26 points. . He had a pair of 3-pointers and was 6-11 from the free throw line. Bryten Hartsdrove ahd 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Connor Schmidt and Matt Keim each had a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 12-21 from the free throw line.

Van Buren was led by Alexander Violette with 21 points . Alex Bebout had 8 points and Dominic Burgess had 6 points on a pair of 3-pointers. The Crusaders were 4-9 from the free throw line.

#3 Katahdin will play #2 Easton in a Class S Semifinal on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The other semifinal features #5 Shead against #1 Jonesport-Beals at 10:30 a.m.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Van Buren Boys 6 13 9 14 42 Katahdin Boys 19 10 9 16 54

Box Score

Van Buren

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Isaac Martin 0 - - - - 3 Isaac Johnson 0 - - - - 5 Nicholas Lapointe 0 - - - - 10 Ben Marquis 0 - - - - 12 Alexander Violette 21 9 - 3 4 20 Bradley Lapierre 0 - - - - 22 Ethan Morin 1 - - 1 1 23 Ian Willis 4 2 - - - 24 Alex Bebout 8 4 - - 4 30 Dominic Burgess 6 - 2 - - 32 Christopher McGuiness 2 1 - - - 34 Cameron Casey 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 16 2 4 9

Katahdin

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Ralph Heath 0 - - - - 2 Calvin Richardson 26 7 2 6 11 3 Leighton Rodgerson 0 - - - - 4 Jacob Matthews 0 - - - - 5 Blake Rush 2 1 - - - 10 Kaden McDonald 0 - - - - 11 Connor Schmidt 5 1 1 - - 12 Jacob Hurlbert 0 - - - - 13 Matt Keim 3 - 1 - 2 14 Bryten Hartsgrove 18 3 2 6 6 23 Gage Phillips 0 - - - - 35 Chandler Libby 0 - - - - 40 Chris Mitchell 0 - - - 2 TOTALS 54 12 6 12 21

Photos