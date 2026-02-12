#3 Katahdin Boys Beat #6 Van Buren 54-42 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #3 Katahdin Boy's Basketball Team beat #6 Van Buren 54-42 on Thursday night, February 12th in the final Class S Boy's Northern Maine Quarterfinals.
Katahdin led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Calvin Richardson had 9 points and Conor Schmidt and Bryten Hartsgrove each had 5 points. Alexander Violette had 4 points for the Crusaders.
Van Buren outscored Katahdin 13-10 in the 2nd Quarter, to cut the lead to 10 points, 29-19. At the Half, Richardson had 15 points for Katahdin and Hartsgrove had 9 points. For Van Buren, at the Half, Violette had 10 points and Alex Bebout had 6 points.
The lead was still 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, with Katahdin up 38-28.
Katahdin was led by Calvin Richardson who had a game-high 26 points. . He had a pair of 3-pointers and was 6-11 from the free throw line. Bryten Hartsdrove ahd 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Connor Schmidt and Matt Keim each had a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 12-21 from the free throw line.
Van Buren was led by Alexander Violette with 21 points . Alex Bebout had 8 points and Dominic Burgess had 6 points on a pair of 3-pointers. The Crusaders were 4-9 from the free throw line.
#3 Katahdin will play #2 Easton in a Class S Semifinal on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The other semifinal features #5 Shead against #1 Jonesport-Beals at 10:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Van Buren Boys
|6
|13
|9
|14
|42
|Katahdin Boys
|19
|10
|9
|16
|54
Box Score
Van Buren
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Isaac Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Isaac Johnson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Nicholas Lapointe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Ben Marquis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Alexander Violette
|21
|9
|-
|3
|4
|20
|Bradley Lapierre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Ethan Morin
|1
|-
|-
|1
|1
|23
|Ian Willis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Alex Bebout
|8
|4
|-
|-
|4
|30
|Dominic Burgess
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|32
|Christopher McGuiness
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Cameron Casey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|16
|2
|4
|9
Katahdin
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ralph Heath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Calvin Richardson
|26
|7
|2
|6
|11
|3
|Leighton Rodgerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Jacob Matthews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Blake Rush
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Kaden McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Connor Schmidt
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|12
|Jacob Hurlbert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Matt Keim
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|14
|Bryten Hartsgrove
|18
|3
|2
|6
|6
|23
|Gage Phillips
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Chandler Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Chris Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|TOTALS
|54
|12
|6
|12
|21
