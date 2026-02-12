#3 Katahdin Boys Beat #6 Van Buren 54-42 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Katahdin Boy's Basketball Team beat #6 Van Buren 54-42 on Thursday night, February 12th in the final Class S Boy's Northern Maine Quarterfinals.

Katahdin led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Calvin Richardson had 9 points and Conor Schmidt and Bryten Hartsgrove each had 5 points. Alexander Violette had 4 points for the Crusaders.

Van Buren outscored Katahdin 13-10 in the 2nd Quarter, to cut the lead to 10 points, 29-19. At the Half, Richardson had 15 points for Katahdin and Hartsgrove had 9 points. For Van Buren, at the Half, Violette had 10 points and Alex Bebout had 6 points.

The lead was still 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, with Katahdin up 38-28.

Katahdin was led by Calvin Richardson who had a game-high 26 points. . He had a pair of 3-pointers and was 6-11 from the free throw line. Bryten Hartsdrove ahd 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Connor Schmidt and Matt Keim each had a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 12-21 from the free throw line.

Van Buren was led by Alexander Violette with 21 points . Alex Bebout had 8 points and Dominic Burgess had 6 points on a pair of 3-pointers. The Crusaders were 4-9 from the free throw line.

#3 Katahdin will play #2 Easton in a Class S Semifinal on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The other semifinal features #5 Shead against #1 Jonesport-Beals at 10:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Van Buren Boys61391442
Katahdin Boys191091654

 

Box Score

Van Buren

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Isaac Martin0----
3Isaac Johnson0----
5Nicholas Lapointe0----
10Ben Marquis0----
12Alexander Violette219-34
20Bradley Lapierre0----
22Ethan Morin1--11
23Ian Willis42---
24Alex Bebout84--4
30Dominic Burgess6-2--
32Christopher McGuiness21---
34Cameron Casey0----
TOTALS4216249

Katahdin

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ralph Heath0----
2Calvin Richardson2672611
3Leighton Rodgerson0----
4Jacob Matthews0----
5Blake Rush21---
10Kaden McDonald0----
11Connor Schmidt511--
12Jacob Hurlbert0----
13Matt Keim3-1-2
14Bryten Hartsgrove183266
23Gage Phillips0----
35Chandler Libby0----
40Chris Mitchell0---2
TOTALS541261221

Photos

Katahdin-Van Buren Boys

The #3 Katahdin Cougars took on the #6 Van Buren Boys in the final Class S Semifinal on Thursday, February 12th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
