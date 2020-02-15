Katahdin Defeats Washburn in Class D Defensive Battle [GIRLS]

#3 Katahdin (14-5) advanced to the Class D Girls' semifinals with a 38-12 win over #6 Washburn (9-10) Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Scoring was a struggle in the first half of this contest, with Katahdin leading 3-1 one minute into the second quarter before ending the first half on a 10-0 run. Washburn was held to just one point in the first half.

Katahdin's defensive efforts were nearly enough to claim a tournament record, as it's believed that the fewest points to be scored in a tournament game is nine.

Danielle Libby and Maizy Cullen paced Katahdin with 12 points a piece as their side will meet either Deer Isle-Stonington or Schenck in the Class D semifinals next week.