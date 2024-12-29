Kellen Tynes Scores 1000th Career Point as a Black Bear but Maine Men Fall to BU 59-56

Kellen Tynes scored his 1000th career point as a Maine Black Bear, but the Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to BU 59-56 at The Pit on Sunday afternoon, December 29th.

Maine led 27-19 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Terriers outscored Maine 40-29 in the 2nd Half, Bu took the lead for good 57-56 with 20 seconds left in the game

Tynes had a game-high 17 points and now has 1010 points as a Black Bear. Christopher Mantis finished with 12 points for Maine.

Maine shot 18-48 from the field, going 18-48.They were 5-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 15-22 from the free throw line.

BU outrebounded Maine 40-25. Maine turned the ball over only 8 times, while Boston University turned the ball over 14 times.

Michael McNair had 16 points to lead the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander had 13 points. BU was 20-48, shooting 41.7 percent from the field. They were 7-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-20 from the free throw line.

BU is now 6-7.

Maine finishes the non-conference part of their schedule with a 8-7 record. They will begin their America East schedule with a game on Saturday, January 4th at 2 p.m.. against Bryant University. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app